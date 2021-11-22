A group of social media sleuths is petitioning the state's top officials in an effort to change the legal caretaker of a Lafayette man in a vegetative state.

Nearly 1,500 people have signed a change.org petition started by Stephanie Ruble concerning who should have control over Joshua Barras' medical and financial affairs. The petition seeks to reallocate power as soon as possible from the man's wife, Maegan Barras, to his mother, Kelly Barras.

The advocates say Maegan Barras has raised money for treatments not covered by Medicaid, such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, but has never gotten Joshua Barras treatment with the funds. They also have questioned the woman's motives since she filed for divorce months before his suicide attempt in 2018.

Ruble names Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Attorney General Jeff Landry and 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett by name in the petition, along with the state Supreme Court, House of Representatives and 15th JDC at large.

"With every day that passes, Joshua loses critical time to receive therapies that could improve his quality of life," Ruble wrote in the petition. "Not receiving prompt therapy can lessen his chances of making progress towards recovery."

Another group of social media activists disagree with what's outlined in the petition, arguing that the man's quality of life is poor at best and the man's wife has the right to allow him to die.

Gary Mongeau, a retired nurse practitioner based in Maine, has been among the most vocal advocates among Maegan Barras' 800,000 TikTok followers.

He said Joshua Barras has deteriorated significantly in the three years since his anoxic brain injury and would not benefit from any treatment or therapy.

"He is so much in decorticate posturing he looks like an 80-year-old Parkinson's patient that is end stage," Mongeau said in a phone interview. "His legs are contorted. His legs are bent, and they're crossed at the knees."

Mongeau said Joshua Barras' brain damage has advanced significantly in the past year to the point that his brain can no longer control basic bodily functions. Mongeau, who said he's reviewed the man's medical records but declined to share them with a reporter, said Joshua Barras likely would not have benefited from any kind of therapy immediately after his injury due to the amount of time his brain was without oxygen.

Joshua Barras, 37, suffered brain damage from lack of oxygen in November 2018 after hanging himself with a shoelace in the Lafayette jail.

The man's situation gained national attention earlier this year as his wife and mother argued in court, on social media and on "Dr. Phil" over who has his best interests at heart.

Maegan Barras said on "Dr. Phil" in March that Joshua Barras can only cough, breathe and blink; he has daily seizures and contractions; and his muscles and joints are tightening. She said his “body is literally shutting down” and “like a newborn.” Kelly Barras said her son is minimally conscious and responds with aggravation when his mustache is shaved or his nose is wiped and he could improve with the appropriate care.

Patient progress reports shown on "Dr. Phil" indicate Joshua Barras was in a persistent vegetative state with little change from February 2020 to February 2021.

Garrett, the 15th JDC judge presiding over the Lafayette court case, issued a temporary restraining order in March that prohibits Maegan Barras from taking Joshua Barras out of a nursing home, removing his feeding tube or altering life-sustaining measures as the case progresses.

In October, Kelly Barras filed a petition for interdiction in the 15th JDC in an attempt to replace Maegan Barras as curator, which could transfer power of medical and financial matters from Joshua Barras' wife to his mother.

Kelly Barras wrote to the court that her motivation is "to keep him alive, to help him try and recover from a catastrophic injury" with therapy and "to prudently manage his person, medically and practically, and property into the future."

Meanwhile, also in October, Maegan Barras asked for a restraining order against one of the most vocal social media advocates for Kelly Barras.

Maegan Barras wrote in an Oct. 8 court filing that Laura Ansley Clark's involvement in the case has "become more concerning and disturbing," alleging that Clark has stalked and harassed her, has contacted the nursing home where Joshua Barras lives and has contacted the father of her children.

As the court case continues, Kelly Barras' supporters have created multiple Facebook groups that have amassed a few thousand members in an effort to collect evidence they say could help Joshua Barras' mother win legal authority over her son.

Ruble, a supporter who also started the online petition, said in September that Maegan Barras is not an advocate for her husband, despite what she shares on social media.

"She has never even given Josh a chance at treatment to see if he can improve," Ruble wrote in a Sept. 29 Facebook post. "The only thing she's done is deceive others..."

Maegan Barras, who is nearing 1 million followers on TikTok, continues to post to social media regularly about her husband. She often says she is posting in the hopes of raising awareness about suicide and living wills.

"As I share this story and journey with all of you, there has been a lot of this side, that side drama," Maegan Barras said in a Nov. 12 video on TikTok. "There's no side but Josh's side, and that's what I say is that all I can do is be a voice for Josh. And all I can really do is go by what I've seen, what I've experienced with him and what I know medically from his medical records, his condition, and hope that in the courts they rule in Josh's favor, not mine or anyone else's, that they go by his diagnosis, his prognosis, and quality of life and just rule in what he would want, what anyone would want in this case."

Joshua Barras' court-appointed attorney, Arthur Schafer, did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Maegan Barras and Kelly Barras are expected to appear in court with their lawyers Jan. 18 for a hearing concerning who should be the legal caretaker of Joshua Barras.