A St. Landry Parish Grand Jury indicted an Opelousas man for second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of his 4 year-old daughter. Joseph C. Mayon, Jr. was ialso ndicted for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to a statement from District Attorney Chad Pitre.
Mayon, 36, was arrested a few days after the death of his daughter, which occurred Nov. 20. Opelousas Police Department investigators were called to a home on Ledoux Circle regarding a medical emergency. Investigators spoke with the mother who indicated her daughter wasn't breathing.
According to investigators, an autopsy was performed and revealed the child died as a result of blunt force injuries that occurred as part of an assault.
"The child not only received several strikes to the top of her head but also suffered a dislocated shoulder and deep cuts over her eye." Pitre said. "Our children are the most precious part of our society and we will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent allowable."
Mayon is scheduled to appear for arraignment Feb. 17.