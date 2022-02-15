A Lafayette jury on Friday found Tavis Jenkins guilty of negligent homicide in a 2015 shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Antonio Means and 23-year-old Lindon Batiste. However, the jury found Jenkins not guilty second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Jenkins was arrested in connection with the shooting in January 2016 at an apartment on Congress Street.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, Jenkins walked into an apartment where his ex-girlfriend, Breanna Roy, and one of his friends, Means, used to live. In his testimony, Jenkins said he wanted to collect some of his belongings before moving out of the house after temporarily linving there with Roy.
According to Jenkins’ testimony, Roy behaved strangely the day of the shooting and tried to keep Jenkins out of her room where his belongings were. Jenkins pushed his way through the door anyway, and when he opened it, he was confronted by Batiste, who ordered him to leave the apartment.
Both Batiste and Jenkins had guns, according to Alfred Boustany III, Jenkins’ attorney. In her testimony, Roy said that Batiste, whom she met the previous week, was carrying a gun because he needed to protect himself from people who didn’t like him. Jenkins fired his gun after being shot first, Boustany said.
Police said Jenkins fatally shot Means and Batiste after Batiste forced Jenkins to leave.
A grand jury in April 2015 charged Jenkins with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Means and Batiste and one count of attempted second-degree murder of Roy, court documents show. But a jury on Friday unanimously found Jenkins not guilty of the second-degree murder of Batiste and not guilty of attempted second-degree murder of Roy. The jury also found that Jenkins was guilty of a lesser charge of negligent homicide related to Means' death.
The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s office didn’t answer queries related to the case as of Monday afternoon.
Boustany said Jenkins would return home to Alexandria, where his mother lives, from the Lafayette Parish Correction Center, where has been held since 2016, by the end of this week.
“The thing that stood out most for us is that this young man could have gone to jail for the rest of his life if convicted, and it would have been for a crime he didn’t commit,” Boustany said.
“We don’t have any problems with the verdict. What we can say is that the jury found that this man committed a negligent homicide, which means that he overreacted to a situation of peril and made a mistake.”
A negligent homicide conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000. Jenkins has not yet been sentenced, but he has been incarcerated since 2015 awaiting trial.