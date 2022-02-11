A six-person Acadia Parish jury on Thursday unanimously convicted on a man of multiple counts of drug charges after a three-day trial. Kirk John Noel was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of para-fluorofentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of alprazolam, and possession of cocaine.
Noel's arrest came after an ordinary traffic stop July 12 in the Mire community in Acadia Parish. After a K-9 alerted on Noel’s vehicle, Noel tried to flee the scene before being apprehended by deputies. In his car, Acadia Parish deputies found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Alprazolam.
“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs coming into our communities today, and I have instructed my prosecutors to aggressively prosecute cases involving fentanyl until the dealers get the message and stay away,” District Attorney Donald Landry said Friday in a prepared statement.
Sentencing will take place after a pre-sentence investigation has been completed, Landry said.
The verdict comes a few weeks after three individuals from North Louisiana were sentenced by a federal judge for their involvement in the trafficking of fentanyl. On Jan. 26, 29-year-old Makayla Monique Smith of Campti was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Smith pleaded guilty July 2 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Smith’s co-defendants, Jeremy Dewayne Armstrong, 37, of Natchitoches, and Earl Mack Wallace II, 39, of Campti, were previously sentenced by Judge Drell to 20 years in prison and three years probation, respectively, according to the statement.
Fentanyl deaths in the Acadiana region have soared, following state and national trends. In the first four months of 2021, in Louisiana, there were 374 fentanyl deaths, 60 more than all of 2019, according to the Louisiana Opioid Data and Surveillance System. The situation is even more dire when the count includes other synthetic opioids such as acetylfentanyl, furanylfentanyl, and carfentanil. According to the database, at least 722 people died from synthetic opioids in the 22 Acadiana parishes in 2020. The same number was 38 only five years earlier, in 2015.
“It’s time we punish the people who are putting our children at such a high risk of death from using fentanyl,” Landry said Thursday.