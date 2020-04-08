A legal battle that has sparked controversy and contributed to public access problems at Lake Martin will advance in the state appeal court process.
Three months after hearing arguments about a district judge's ruling in favor of a swamp tour business, a three-judge panel of the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles returned a split vote.
The case is now scheduled to go before a five-judge panel of the appeal court on May 27. The judges will not hear oral arguments but will use existing records to publish an opinion in the case, according to a clerk at the courthouse. It would take at least four to six weeks more before they publish their opinion.
Meanwhile, tensions continue to grow between outdoor enthusiasts, elected officials and those who own property around Lake Martin. And with the closure of the boat launch at the end of February, public access has become an even bigger problem in recent weeks.
The court case isn't directly tied to these developments. The lower court's ruling last year in favor of a swamp tour business operating illegally on the shore of the lake has instead created uncertainty about public access to the state lake via the private properties that surround it.
In an April 2019 decision, 16th District Court Judge Keith Comeaux ruled in favor of Bryan Champagne's businesses remaining on the shore of the lake, saying the man's rights would be violated if the operation was shut down, and calling the zoning ordinance in question "poor at best."
The St. Martin Parish Council unanimously agreed in May 2019 to appeal the ruling, saying local government had an obligation under the Louisiana constitution to protect the wildlife preserve and public access to the lake.
A three-judge panel of the state appeals court heard arguments Jan. 7 on the district judge's ruling.
The basic situation behind the lawsuit: The property surrounding Lake Martin is zoned only for portable business operations. Champagne, who also operated a portable swamp tour business at one time, obtained the necessary permits and established a permanent structure on the lake that has grown over the years.
St. Martin Parish Attorney Allan Durand argued that permits erroneously issued to Champagne for commercial operations at Lake Martin should be revoked. He said Champagne had the right to monetary compensation for losses caused by the error, but the parish has an obligation to protect the sanctity of Lake Martin.
Michael Adley, who argued on behalf of Champagne's businesses, said this wasn't a one-time permitting mistake. Multiple permits over multiple years were approved by multiple governing authorities. There didn't seem to be a problem until activists known as the Friends of Lake Martin pushed the parish government to take action against the business owner.
Things have gotten even messier at Lake Martin in the year since the lower court's ruling.
Parish and state leaders have argued that they cannot keep up with or make improvements to the land surrounding the lake because taxpayer dollars cannot be spent on private land.
Meanwhile, private landowners closed the public boat launch on their property at the end of February for fear of lawsuits that could result from those who access the lake using the ramp. That action hasn't just restricted public access to the lake for recreational purposes. It's also effectively ended all boat tour operations aside from those happening at Champagne's business and has restricted the state's access to the lake for water testing and upkeep.
Since the February closure, the landowners have said that they plan to fix the boat launch and reopen it as a business operation, charging users $8 to $10 to access the lake. Parish President Chester Cedars, who had been trying to negotiate with the landowners, has since discussed the possibility of constructing a new boat launch on another private property on the shore of the lake.
It will be at least a few more months before public access is restored at Lake Martin, whether through a new boat launch or through a court opinion that clarifies the rights of Lake Martin stakeholders.
The appeals court decision, which is now expected to come this summer, could also go before the Louisiana Supreme Court, although the state's highest court can choose not to hear the case.