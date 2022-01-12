Retired District Court Judge Jules Edwards announced Wednesday his bid to fill the vacant judge seat in Lafayette city court that was held by Michelle Odinet before her recent resignation.

Odinet resigned Dec. 31 after a video surfaced of her using racial slurs. On the video a voice is heard saying, “And mom’s yelling n-----, n-----,” and a female voice answered: “We have a n-----, It’s a n-----, like a roach." It went viral and attracted national attention.

"A lot of people came to me asking me about this vacancy," Ewdards said at a Wednesday evening press conference. "'What are you gonna do?' they asked me. Tonight, I am here answering that call."

Edwards said he is running to bring experience and qualifications to the city court.

"I want to make Lafayette a safer place by reducing the number of victims and by reducing the number of crimes," he said. "Because we always said that experience matters and qualifications matter. I want to use them to help heal this community."

Edwards, 63, lost to Odinet in the 2020 election., in which Odinet, a Republican, captured 57% of the vote. Edwards ran with no party affiliation, and he said Wednesday he will the do the same in the special election.

Before running for the city court seat, Edwards spent 28 years as a judge in the 15th Judicial District, which covers Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. Prior to working as a district judge, Edwards worked as an attorney for the Louisiana Senate committee on crime and drugs, served as a public defender and assistant district attorney in New Orleans. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army National Guard.

About 100 people gathered for Edwards' announcement Wednesday at the Cajundome's Table Room. There was a billboard listing his campaign committee and supporters, including senators Gerald Boudreaux, Mike Michot, and Nick Gautreaux, more than 30 attorneys, and Acadian Companies.

Edwards was introduced by Suzette Magee, who worked as a court reporter for Edwards in the 15th Judicial District Court.

"Edwards cares about people, and he will treat every one of you at the same level that every human being deserves," she said. "He is the true definition of public service and leadership. Google him! You'll be positively shocked and amazed by all that he did and who he is."

Edwards said he would run on a platform similar to the one he presented in 2020. He said the priority for the judge replacing Odinet will be working to re-establish a trusting relationship between the city court and the Lafayette community.

"But I don't think I ever lost my connection with the African American community, or the Lebanese community, the Chinese community, and the German community for that matter," Edwards said.

"People know me, and they know I have all the respect for every community of our city. That's what I am bringing to the table. The fact the people know that I will treat them fairly."

Edwards, who is Black, indicated he would work on programs to educate the community to prevent felonies, especially young people in juvenile court.

"I have been doing this for 28 years, and during that time, I was able to help the community with my job," Edwards said. "I think it's important that we work to prevent the misdemeanors becoming felonies before they become felonies. We can get these people before they cause harm to the others and themselves.”

Division “A” of the Lafayette City Court is now a vacant seat, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website. The next step is for Gov. Bel Edwards to order a special election to fill that open position.

No other contenders have announced they are running so far.

City judges serve six-year terms. The division A and B seats do not represent geographic regions, so eligible Lafayette voters elect both positions.

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Dec. 17 appointed retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris as judge pro tempore through Feb. 28 to replace Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. Harris is the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court.