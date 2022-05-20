A sanity status hearing to determine if Ian Howard, the accused killer of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, could be deemed fit for trial following a commitment order for mental health treatment has been delayed until June.
The hearing before Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett of the 15th Judicial District Court was pushed back Friday in an effort to have professionals from the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in East Feliciana Parish present for questioning. The new hearing date is set for June 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Howard, 32, was found unfit to stand trial by Garrett in February after a sanity commission evaluation and was remanded to the custody of the mental health system for 90 days of treatment.
Garrett determined he was unable to assist his attorneys in his defense because of "his degenerative condition from lack of medication and the complex nature of the case against him.” A doctor hired by the defense raised concerns in a report that Howard was not receiving medication for his mental health needs.
Garrett said Friday that she was informed by the East Feliciana-based healthcare provider that Howard was 55 on the waiting list to be transferred to the Jackson facility for care because he was not considered an emergency case.
Though on the waiting list, they have brought him under their umbrella of care and begun competency restoration efforts while he is in custody at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, she said.
The judge shared it’s her understanding that Howard is again receiving medication as part of his treatment protocol, but the judge and attorneys on both sides agreed they’d like to question the mental health professionals about the particulars of Howard’s treatment, his progress and whether his care at Elayn Hunt is sufficient to restore his sanity to the point of being competent for trial.
Assistant district attorney Alan Haney said the prosecution is pushing for Howard’s care at Elayn Hunt to count toward his 90-day restoration period, rather than waiting to start the clock once he’s been transferred to the hospital in East Feliciana.
The 32-year-old is accused of killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and injuring three others, including another police officer, in a shooting at the Big Boy Discount Zone convenience store on Moss Street in October 2017.
He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.