Sixteenth Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry pushed back against attempts by District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office to recuse her from all criminal cases on her docket in court Thursday.
Duhé’s office has sought to remove Landry from over 300 cases across the district’s three-parish area, arguing she’s made unfounded comments alleging their office is biased against African Americans. He also said she bullied staff, victims and others in her courtroom. The 16th Judicial District Court covers Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.
The district attorney’s office argues that Landry is “biased and prejudiced against this Office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”
Landry has not spoken to the media on the recusal motions, citing the ongoing legal proceedings, but addressed them in open court Thursday, refusing to grant the district attorney’s office’s request for hearings on recusal motions in several misdemeanor cases.
Attorney Paul Hebert, who was sworn in as a special assistant district attorney to handle the recusal motions, noted Landry addressed identical motions differently in previous cases and argued she should handle them all with the same approach.
The judge refused to handle each motion uniformly and said the general recusal allegations must be considered in context and don’t apply sweepingly to every case on her docket. She also said she isn’t convinced the allegations comport with the law’s requirements to support a judge’s recusal.
“You don’t have the right to remove a judge duly elected en banc with a motion that’s the same in every case… These are the people who elected me and until they say otherwise, or the [Louisiana] Supreme Court does, I’ll keep working,” Landry said, gesturing to the gathered crowd.
The judge’s statements were met with applause from rows of supporters who filed into the courthouse on the cold and gusty day to support Landry. Many of the supporters were also present at a similar hearing Wednesday.
One organizer, Khadijah Rashad, wore construction paper signs affixed to the front and back of her shirt that read, “We the People, Support Judge Landry.”
Landry said she would move forward with the cases on her docket unless the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals places a stay on the cases during the recusal proceedings. If that occurs, she said the incarcerated defendants would need to determine a next course of action.
“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you,” she said to the gathered defendants.
Minutes before, in a courtroom down the hall, District Court Judge Lewis H. Pitman, Jr. approved the district attorney’s request to delay hearings on recusal motions against Landry in a handful of cases. The same request was approved Wednesday by Judge Anthony Thibodeaux in about a dozen cases.
Pitman approved pushing the hearing dates to January, but a specific date was not confirmed in court.
The district attorney’s office said Wednesday the delays are necessary because evidence in the case, including transcripts and audio recordings, are still being produced and aren’t due until Nov. 11.
Additional hearing dates are scheduled in the coming weeks to handle some of the 300 recusal motions against Landry.
The recusal motion details more than 30 examples of Landry’s perceived bias and inappropriate behavior dating from October 2015 to September 2019, just days before the district attorney’s office sought Landry’s removal. Beginning Sept. 17, the same motion was filed in each case, with the defendant’s name, docket number and relevant attorney information changed for each case.
Landry’s reported comments include statements that certain assistant district attorneys “deliberately incarcerate African Americans more severely and at a higher rate than others.” She also intimated the district attorney’s office knew or should have known about misconduct at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office that eventually led to a federal civil rights case, the motion says.
The judge also raised issue with perceived injustice and inconsistency in the district attorney’s office’s plea offerings and the office’s potential selective use of the state’s habitual offender statute to harm African Americans, the court documents say.
Outside Landry’s perceived racial bias, the district attorney’s office argues she bullied and harangued staff, victims and others. They claim she “suggested that [victims] are somehow responsible for the fact that they are the victims of crimes” and mocked or attempted to humiliate the district attorney’s office’s staff repeatedly, creating an unprofessional environment.