A Lafayette man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on hate crime and other charges after he was accused of attempting to kill and dismember a gay man in June, as part of a larger plot targeting gay men, authorities say.

Chance Seneca, 19, faces six charges including hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted kidnapping, obstruction by destruction of records and two counts of kidnapping, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook said in a statement.

The charges mostly stem from an attack on Holden White, an LSU at Eunice student whom police say Seneca brought to a home in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road in Lafayette and tortured after luring him through Grindr, a dating app targeted to gay and bisexual men.

White’s family reported he was stabbed in the neck and suffered strangulation, blunt force trauma to the back of his head and deep cuts to his wrists, which nearly severed his hands. White, 19, spent nearly a month in the hospital and continues to undergo physical therapy.

Federal investigators determined Seneca tried to kill White because of his gender and sexual orientation and that Seneca intended to dismember White with a hammer and knife to keep parts of his body as trophies, mementos and food, according to the indictment.

White told an Acadiana Advocate reporter he spoke to Seneca through Grindr for a few weeks before agreeing to a date. Seneca insisted on picking White up from his apartment, White said, and White thought the two men would be playing video games. He said after Seneca tortured and left him for dead, Seneca called 911 to report the crime.

Investigators found on June 19, the day before White was attacked, Seneca attempted to kidnap one man and successfully kidnapped another using Grindr, the release said. The indictment claimed Seneca possessed a firearm while committing the crimes and later attempted to cover up his plans by deleting communications between himself and White.

The statutory maximum sentence for the hate crime, kidnapping, and firearm offenses is life in prison. The maximum sentence for the attempted kidnapping and obstruction offenses is 20 years and the minimum for the gun charge is five years, Van Hook’s statement said.

Seneca has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and committing a hate crime in the 15th Judicial District Court. The hate crime charge was added in January; the Lafayette Police Department initially said the attack did not appear hate motivated and a hate crime charge was unlikely. The FBI joined the case soon after.

Both White and his sister Faith Roussel, who served as a family spokesperson in the aftermath of the attack, have previously advocated for investigators to charge Seneca with a hate crime in the case.

Aside from White’s sexual identity and the use of Grindr in the attack, White’s family was concerned the attack was targeted because Seneca used a picture of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer as his Facebook profile photo. Dahmer admitted to murdering and dismembering 16 men and boys from 1978 to 1991.

When contacted by a reporter Thursday about the federal indictment, White and Roussel said they were instructed not to comment on the case.

“All I’m going to say is he is getting what he deserves,” White wrote in a Thursday statement to The Acadiana Advocate. “And justice will continue to be served.”

Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.