Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope's two remaining malfeasance cases will be consolidated into a single criminal case set to go to trial in December.
Pope appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing in a 17-count malfeasance case that alleges he took about $85,000 in City Court fees for personal use.
Judge Patrick Michot transferred the case to another pending criminal case against Pope that involves two counts of malfeasance stemming from his travel in an official capacity.
The consolidated case is scheduled to go to trial before Judge John Trahan Dec. 2, although that could change. Pope's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7.
The 19 malfeasance charges focus on Pope's alleged actions through 2018, while another case involving malfeasance and perjury charges against him was pending.
A Lafayette Parish jury convicted Pope last year on four counts in that case. Judge David Smith dismissed one before sentencing Pope to one year in prison.
Pope remains free while he appeals the convictions, but he must submit to monitoring and a curfew.
