The man who fatally shot a Lafayette Police officer and injured three others in October 2017 underwent another mental health evaluation Thursday.
Ian Howard, 31, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the fatal shooting of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and to the attempted murder of three others. His trial on the attempted murder charges is set for April. He faces a separate tril for Middlebrook's death.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett in July halted court proceedings, appointing a sanity commission to evaluate Howard's competency to stand trial.
Forensic psychiatrist Jessica Boudreaux and clinical psychologist Sasha Lambert have examined Howard to determine his capacity to understand the legal proceedings, his ability to help in his own defense and the need for hospitalization if he is found incompetent. Their findings were filed under seal with the 15th Judicial District Court.
On Thursday, Howard's attorney requested another mental health evaluation, which was conducted in the Lafayette Parish Courthouse.
Previously, Sarah Deland, a Tulane University psychiatry professor, diagnosed Howard with schizoaffective disorder. For years he was misdiagnosed with and treated for Attention Deficit Disorder and anxiety.
Two forensic meantal health experts concluded Howard was in a psychotic state the night of Oct. 1, 2017, when he shot two people at the Big Boy Discount Zone store on Moss Street, left and returned, walking into the store with Middlebrook before grabbing the store owner's gun and shooting the police corporal. Another officer was wounded in a shoot-out with police.
A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.