A Lafayette man who is a convicted felon pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic pistol, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Lafayette.
Jarius T. Carson, 26, faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, a news release states. Sentencing is set for Aug. 23.
According to the guilty plea, a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy encountered Carson June 6, 2018, in the parking lot of a Scott apartment complex. When the deputy approached, Carson ran away, according to the news release. The deputy observed Carson run towards a vehicle and place an object in the wheel well. The deputy arrested Carson who acknowledged that the Cobra .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol in the wheel well belonged to him.
Carson previously was convicted in state court Aug. 17, 2010, of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm, which is a felony. Under federal law, a felon is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.