A judge has ordered Lafayette Consolidated Government to turn over records of its investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against former interim police chief Wayne Griffin.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick ruled in favor of the Current Media and The Daily Advertiser last week, court records showed. On Monday, an LCG spokesperson confirmed that it will not appeal Frederick's ruling.
Multiple public records requests were filed after Griffin was put on administrative leave, but LCG refused to release any documents related to the investigation.
One of the requests was made on Jan. 24 and LCG responded four days later saying there were no records available for release that were not exempted under privacy protections established in state law and similar legal cases within the state, according to court filings.
Frederick decided after an April hearing he would wait to rule until he reviewed the entire investigative file related to the sexual harassment allegation and Griffin’s termination
Last week, he determined that the public had a right to redacted versions of some records, and unredacted versions of others.
Griffin was named the department’s interim leader Oct. 7, immediately following the firing of former Chief Thomas Glover. Two weeks later, on Oct. 21, Griffin was put on administrative leave following a complaint of sexual harassment against Griffin, and acting chief Monte Potier was placed in charge of the police department.
Griffin was demoted to his former sergeant position on Jan. 6 and was fired later in January — Jan. 20, per the lawsuit.
There have been five leaders in the Lafayette Police Department since Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office in January 2020. Chief Toby Aguillard resigned the day of Guillory’s swearing-in, under pressure, and was followed by interim leader Scott Morgan. Glover was hired to be the next permanent chief in December 2020 but was ousted 10 months into his term. His termination appeal was rejected in March, but his attorney said they were considering further appeals.
Staff Writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.