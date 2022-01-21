The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred a Lafayette attorney for professional misconduct, including converting a client's funds into his trust account and submitting false evidence and false statements.

"Upon review of the findings and recommendations of the hearing committee and disciplinary board, and considering the record, it is ordered that Brad Thomas Andrus is disbarred," the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled.

Andrus was also ordered to pay “any amounts awarded to his client,” including legal interest “to commence thirty days from the date of finality of this court’s judgment until paid.”

Andrus has been ineligible to practice law since July 1, 2020, for failure to comply with his professional obligations.

The client involved in the case was James E. Harmon from Branch. On May 3, 2014, Harmon discovered that his home had extensive water and mold damage as the result of a broken water line, documents showed. Harmon contacted Safeco, his insurance company, to report the damage. Then he hired Andrus as his attorney.

According to Supreme Court documents, Harmon paid Andrus a total of $9,525 between May and July 2014 after agreeing to an hourly fee of $180 per hour for legal services. In June, Safeco notified Andrus that the damage to Harmon’s home would be covered by his homeowner’s policy, papers showed.

The insurance company then issued two checks to Mr. Harmon for a total of nearly $38,000. Both checks were mailed to Andrus, who deposited the amount into his client trust account, minus his attorney’s fees of $8,280.

Harmon asked Andrus to disburse the funds to pay for the restoration of his house, but the construction was not completed.

In August 2017, Harmon filed a complaint against Andrus, “alleging that he did not personally receive any of the Safeco insurance proceeds, nor did he receive an accounting of the funds from the respondent.” Harmon acknowledged that "some repair work" had been done on his home, “but he maintained that the work was not finished and that the house was not in a livable condition.”

An investigation by the disciplinary board found that Andrus fabricated invoices to a carpenter, Jim Meche, for a total of more than $25,000, instead of proceeding with the requested restoration work.

Andrus also said he paid nearly $8,000 in cash to a furniture company, Morgan Custom Cabinets, “to build and install cabinets in Mr. Harmon’s kitchen.”

But both Meche and Anthony Morgan, the owner of Morgan Custom Cabinets, told the disciplinary board that the documentation submitted by Andrus was false. “Specifically, Mr. Meche informed the ODC that the signatures on the cash receipts are not his signatures,” documents showed. “Mr. Morgan informed the ODC that the cabinet invoices are not his company’s invoices and that the payments received from respondent (Andrus) were not made until September 20, 2017, and April 9, 2018.”

Andrus has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or misconduct. In his response to the complaint, on Oct. 2, 2017, he said the work on the house was “99.99% complete” and would be finished “within two weeks of the date of this letter.”

The investigation also showed Andrus attempted to avoid the service of a subpoena and misrepresented himself. When an investigator, Robert Harrison, traveled to Lafayette to serve him with the subpoena, Andrus pretended to be Jade Andrus, Brad’s twin brother, according to court documents.

Following the investigation, it couldn’t be determined that Andrus personally fabricated the invoices, forging the signatures of Harmon and Meche. But in its recommendation, the disciplinary board later determined there was “clear and convincing evidence that respondent (Andrus) fabricated the cabinet invoices and the cash receipts.”

As a result, the Supreme Court adopted the disciplinary board’s recommendation to impose disbarment.

