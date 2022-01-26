A Lafayette man accused of killing his father in January 2019 has been referred to a mental health facility for treatment and to determine if he can be put on trial.
Willie Thomas Jr., 26, is accused of killing his father, Willie Thomas Sr., 57, on Jan. 7, 2019. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 200 block of Joy Street and found the elder Thomas deceased. A coroner’s report said the 57-year-old died after suffering blunt force injuries to the head during an assault.
The younger Thomas was arrested that night following a traffic crash in St. Mary Parish, and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center upon release from the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, the police said.
Thomas has remained in custody since his arrest on a second-degree murder count, with bond set at $250,000, per online jail records. The accused initially pleaded not guilty before moving to change the plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.
A sanity commission was convened and an evaluator, Lafayette psychologist Warren Lowe, met with Thomas in two sessions in April and July. In his report, Lowe wrote that Thomas initially provided sufficient answers about his background, but eventually resorted to responses like “I don’t know,” “I forgot” or nonverbal signals like shrugging to answer almost all questions, from what year it was to queries about his understanding of court proceedings, the report said.
Thomas told Lowe he was living with his father at the time of his death and had endured physical abuse including being “struck in the face by his father prior to the alleged offense,” the report said. He also professed to be taking prescribed antipsychotic medication as part of ongoing mental health treatment.
“Because of his unwillingness to fully participate in the evaluation, it is not possible to determine his capacity to understand the proceedings against him, nor is it possible to determine his ability to assist in his defense. Because of the seriousness of the charges he faces, it is important he receive a thorough evaluation to assess these issues,” Lowe wrote.
The psychologist said treatment should also help rule out malingering, or the possibility Thomas is exaggerating his illness to be deemed incompetent.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Michele Billeaud declared Thomas incompetent and ordered him to receive treatment at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health Systems’ forensic division “until competency is restored” in a hearing on Dec. 16.
The East Feliciana facility, part of the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health, has more than 470 licensed inpatient psychiatric beds, including a forensic division that serves adults remanded through the court system to receive evaluations and therapy, according to the health department’s website.