Two years ago Monday, Jerry and Chelline Carter buried their youngest child, 17-year-old Comeaux High School senior Matthew Carter, who was shot during an attempted armed robbery allegedly committed by a 13- and 14-year-old. He died a few days later.
The two, whose names were not released, were tried in the 15th Judicial District's juvenile court. While the Carters know the outcome, neither they nor the District Attorney's staff are allowed by law to disclose the details.
District Attorney Don Landry, who was not the district attorney when it was decided that Matthew Carter's alleged assailants would be tried as juveniles, said only that the case is resolved.
At a press conference Thursday, Landry announced a change. His office will be prosecuting as adults all juveniles 15 years old and older who commit violent crimes such as first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery and rape. They will be subject to prison terms equal to those of adult offenders instead of being released when they reach 21 years old.
Convicted juvenile offenders have a hearing before the juvenile judge every six months, Jerry Carter said Friday. If they follow a plan or matrix, much like adult offenders who take courses to rehabilitate, the juveniles can be released even earlier than their 21st birthday.
A 13-year-old who kills multiple people and is tried and convicted as a juvenile, he said, can work the juvenile rehab program and get released at age 16. Because he's a juvenile, his record is sealed, meaning no one in the public — not neighbors, not co-workers, not potential bosses — will know he is a convicted murderer, Jerry Carter said.
The Carters want Louisiana's laws changed so district attorneys have the option of prosecuting as adults all juveniles who commit violent crimes — even those as young as 12 or 13. Current laws tie the hands of prosecutors and judges, limiting how and when they can try a juvenile as an adult, he said.
"Give the judicial system the opportunity to work the way it's supposed to work," Nichole Carter, 28, Matthew's older and only sister, added.
The family isn't asking that every juvenile be tried as an adult, rather that the laws be changed to give district attorneys and judges more discretion to hear the facts of each case and determine whether that individual should be tried as a juvenile or adult.
Times have changed since juvenile laws were enacted, Nichole Carter said. Laws haven't kept up with how society has changed, she said.
"Kids know if they commit a crime they'll get out at 21," Chelline Carter said.
"What example are we setting?" Nichole Carter asked. "What we're doing is not working."
Consequences of committing a crime, even for juveniles, should fit the situation, Jerry Carter said. The consequences of a 13-year-old who commits first-degree murder, he said, should not be the same as the consequences of being caught with marijuana in their pocket.
When each of their four children turned 16, the Carters bought them a car. For Matthew, it was the prized black Chevrolet Camaro he was sitting in when he was shot, allegedly in an attempt to steal the car.
"That'a a hard pill to swallow," his mom said, blinking back tears. Matthew, who played football and soccer in high school, worked two jobs to pay the insurance and other car expenses.
"That was his dream car," his dad said.
"He loved that car," Chelline Carter said. "I can't feel guilty for something that brought him so much joy."
Matthew didn't do anything wrong, Nichole Carter said, and his parents shouldn't feel guilty.
"It's strictly on these two monsters," Jerry Carter added.
Hundreds supported Matthew and his family at a vigil shortly after the shooting, praising the teen as kind and friendly. His family said he was a friend to all, regardless of race and socio-economic status.
"I don't know that Matthew ever knew evil existed," Nichole said.
"He had no idea he was in danger" the night of the shooting, Chelline Carter added.
The Carters believe Matthew gave them the strength the past two years to endure the loss and trial, and now with giving them the strength and courage to speak out in support of changing the state's juvenile offender laws.
"I can't fix this now for him," Nichole Carter said "But I can help make sure other moms and dads and brothers and sisters don't have to feel this way."