A whistleblower's sexual harassment lawsuit against the Broussard Police Department will be heard by a federal court.
Taylor Jones, a former Broussard officer, sued the city of Broussard and its police department in October in the 15th Judicial District Court.
A federal judge signed an order this week to move the case to Louisiana's Western District Court as proposed by Eve Masinter, the attorney representing the city of Broussard.
Lee Durio, Jones' attorney, argued in the Oct. 13 lawsuit that the city and its police department violated a state law regarding employment discrimination. In a February pretrial court filing, however, Durio cited two federal civil rights laws that may have been violated during Jones' employment with the Broussard Police Department.
That's when Masinter asked for the case to be removed from the state court.
On Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Carol Whitehurst signed the order to move the case to federal court.
Jones says he was sexually harassed by former Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou during his employment from September 2019 through March 2021. His allegations were first made public in an April 2021 Acadiana Advocate article.
As a result of his allegations, which were corroborated by other officers, the city launched an internal investigation.
Decou ultimately resigned from the elected position he had held for 20 years, and the city council unanimously voted to fire his assistant police chief, Chris Galvez, for failing to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the department.
Vance Olivier, a longtime employee of the Lafayette Police Department, has since been appointed the city's interim police chief along with assistant chief Tony Ashy, a veteran of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Olivier is expected to campaign for the permanent office, which will be decided during the regular election this fall.
Claims made in Jones' lawsuit echo those outlined in The Advocate's story, many of which were also supported by screenshots that show text and Snapchat exchanges between Jones and Decou.
The lawsuit alleges that Decou sent unwelcome, inappropriate and sexual images during normal work hours to Jones. Among those include "a photograph of himself where it could clearly be seen that Decou was naked" and "the camera was positioned below his belly button but right above his genitals." When Jones did not respond to the message, Decou allegedly messaged again asking if Jones was "gonna send scandalous pics sometime?"
Jones said he repeatedly turned down Decou's sexually suggestive messages and formally complained about the behavior while employed with the police department. When he resigned in March 2021, Jones said he also left a packet with the mayor's office that details the sexual harassment and included screenshots as evidence.
Jones is seeking an unspecified amount in damages through the lawsuit for lost wages, mental anguish, emotional distress, anxiety, embarrassment, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life.