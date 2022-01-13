A homeless Lafayette man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Lafayette Police Department and officials for allegedly violating his free speech rights when he was arrested for panhandling.
George Henagan, described in the lawsuit filed in November in U.S. District Court, Western District of Louisiana, as unemployed and homeless for about three years, is represented by attorneys with Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans.
Named as defendants are the city of Lafayette, Mayor-President Josh Guillory, City-Parish Attorney Gregory Logan, the Lafayette Police Department, acting Police Chief Monte Potier, former interim Chief Scott Morgan and officer Joshua Myers.
Henagan supports himself, in part, by soliciting donations from the public, his attorneys said. He was arrested twice in November 2020. The first charge was dismissed in City Court. The second was reduced to simple obstruction of a highway, to which he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
"He seeks to remedy the past criminalization and prevent future criminalization of his exercise of protected speech from the city of Lafayette's unconstitutional enforcement" of three local ordinances, the lawsuit says.
One of the ordinances, which addresses begging and soliciting, violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because it prohibits soliciting through spoken, written or printed word, the lawsuit alleges, and exempts some, like professional firefighters, from soliciting on public streets, the lawsuit says.
Another local ordinance on criminal mischief, the lawsuit alleges, is so vague that it violates due process. It defines criminal mischief as "acting in such a manner as to annoy, disturb, interfere with, obstruct, or be offensive to others."
The lawsuit objects to a third local ordinance on simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, alleging it, too, violates the First Amendment.
Between August of 2020 and December of 2021, Guillory took aim at panhandlers on city and parish streets.
In August 2020, Guillory prepared an ordinance and sought passage by the City and Parish Councils that would have criminalized standing or sitting within 36 inches of roadways and medians. The ordinance did not use the term panhandling. When asked by a council member why, Logan said the U.S. Supreme Court ruled panhandling is not illegal, the lawsuit states.
When the ordinance was not approved, Guillory, the lawsuit alleges, ordered the police department to enforce existing ordinances and state statutes that prohibit begging and soliciting and criminal mischief.
In June of 2021, signs began popping up around Lafayette that discouraged panhandling. The signs, which are still in place, say "Panhandling is not safe. Change the way you give. Call 211 to help."
In December, a special detail of the police department was created to focus on panhandling.