Accused church arsonist Holden Matthews pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to burning three historically black St. Landry Parish Baptist churches in March and April.

Matthews pleaded guilty to three counts of intentional damage to religious property, a hate crime under the federal 1996 Church Arson Prevention Act, and one count of using fire to commit a felony. In exchange for the plea, federal prosecutors agreed to drop the two other counts of using fire to commit a felony that had been filed against Matthews.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 22 at 10 a.m. at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse in Lafayette before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays. Summerhays will determine Matthews’ sentence following a pre-sentencing investigation by federal probation officers. Until then, Matthews will remain in custody at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center as a federal inmate.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Each intentional damage to religious property count carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and the count of the using fire to commit a felony charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years to be served consecutive to any sentence imposed for the intentional damages charges, Summerhays said.

Prosecutors intend for his federal sentence to run concurrent to any state sentence Matthews receives, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker said.

Matthews was present in court to plead guilty, shackled and wearing an orange Lafayette Parish Correctional Center jumpsuit. His parents Roy and Angela Matthews were present, but the family did not issue a statement at the hearing. Representatives from each of the three destroyed churches were also present and met with federal prosecutors before the plea agreement was filed.

+42 Photos, online messages presented in federal case against accused St. Landry church arsonist Holden Matthews Federal prosecutors presented evidence in the case against accused St. Landry church arsonist Holden Matthews during a detention hearing on Mo…

“The Department of Justice will remain unwavering in its protection of the freedom to practice religion without the threat of discrimination or violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Matthews admitted to setting fire to three churches because of their religious character. His disgraceful conduct violated the civil rights of the church’s parishioners and harmed their communities.”

Matthews' 10-day arson spree destroyed St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. Matthews, the 22-year-old son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy, was arrested in the fires after physical evidence and video surveillance linked him to the crimes.

At his June detention hearing, Matthews’ attorney Dustin Talbot acknowledged that the evidence against his client was strong.

The evidence included a red gasoline can found at the scene of the third fire, records from a Walmart of Matthews purchasing an identical gasoline can hours before the first fire, cell tower data placing Matthews near the fires and photos and videos pulled from Matthews’ phone taken during the fires.

Matthews used some of the images to create album art for his black metal band, Pagan Carnage. In a song posted to YouTube, Matthews sang about a church burning. The first version of the song was posted on March 19 and a second was uploaded March 28, two days after the first fire.

+7 What is black metal? Norwegian music genre tied to several church burnings, anti-Christian views The suspect accused of burning down three historically black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish has ties to the "black metal" music scene, …

In his plea agreement, Matthews admitted he committed the crimes “to raise his profile as a black metal musician” and emulate bass player Varg Vikernes, of the band Mayhem, and other Norwegian black metal artists accused of a string of church fires in the 1990s.

At his June detention hearing, Matthews’ parents testified that their son had watched “Lords of Chaos,” a film depiction of Vikernes’ rise in the black metal scene, about two months before the St. Landry fires. Talbot said Matthews was “a copycat.”

Federal prosecutor Risa Berkower presented in June messages Matthews sent to friends bragging about the fires and soliciting feedback on the album art. In one message, Matthews wrote that he wanted to exact revenge on the Christian religion for what he described as centuries of oppression. He said he wanted his victims to know the fires were intentional.

“I want them to be scared,” Matthews wrote.

Summerhays said Matthews acknowledged in his plea agreement that he received a positive reaction from the Facebook posts and messages he shared with other black metal enthusiasts and was “further emboldened” to continue his arson spree.

Matthews' plea acknowledged he targeted the churches "because of the religious character of the properties," and did not reference a racial bias.

In addition to the federal charges, Matthews faces six state charges in St. Landry Parish – three state hate crime charges, two counts of simple arson of a religious building and a count of aggravated arson of a religious building. Matthews is slated to appear before Judge James Doherty at 3 p.m. Monday for a plea hearing.