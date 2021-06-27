Leeosha Dugas said she was "nervous as hell" when she walked past Carlos Toby and "his boys" in the parking lot of a Johnston Street nightclub in September 2018 to retrieve the truck that belonged to her sister's boyfriend.
Minutes earlier, she'd watched boxer Brandon Broussard beating Carlos Toby in an unauthorized fight inside The District as people crowded around. Leeosha Dugas said she tried, unsuccessfully, to pull Broussard off Toby. It took help from her two brothers and others to pull the boxer off of the other man.
Leeosha Dugas said she then drove Broussard's truck to the back of the nightclub, where she'd instructed her sister, Lashea Dugas, and Broussard to exit to ensure the two men would not cross paths again that night.
Two weeks later, Broussard would be ambushed as he opened the door to his truck in the driveway of his girlfriend's home. Lashea Dugas' 4-year-old son would remain inside the vehicle, unharmed, as Broussard bled from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground beside him.
When the first responding officer arrived 10 minutes later, the boy was standing in the driver's seat.
Leeosha Dugas would go to the crime scene later that night at her sister's request to take Broussard's children to the hospital to be with their grandmother as Lashea Dugas and her 4-year-old gave statements to detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
In the meantime, Leeosha Dugas said, she called Carlos Toby in a FaceTime video to ask him why he came out there to do it.
"He said, 'I'm not out there,'" Leeosha Dugas said Friday under oath in a 15th Judicial District courtroom.
***
This is a fragmented timeline of events that came together before a jury last week during Lafayette Parish's first murder trial since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It's an unusual case that features two defendants in a single trial.
The trial began Thursday after three days of jury selection and is expected to stretch on at least a few days longer.
Brothers Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby have been jailed without bond since their 2018 arrests in connection to Broussard's murder. The brothers were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
State prosecutors Roya Boustany and Alisa Gothreaux argue that Carlos Toby was the thinker and his brother, Shavis Toby, was the actor who carried out the October 2018 shooting in retaliation for the nightclub fight two weeks prior.
Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Kevin Boshea, representing Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby, respectively, agree that Broussard's murder was gruesome but say their clients aren't behind it. They've argued that the state's evidence is circumstantial, pointing out inconsistencies in statements from the Dugas sisters and questioning law enforcement on their investigative techniques.
So far, jurors have heard opening statements, listened to 911 calls and watched bodycam footage from the first responding officer on the scene. They've also heard testimony from several of the state's witnesses, including the first responding officer, detectives, and Broussard's girlfriend and her sister.
Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict for each of the two brothers.
***
Lashea Dugas received a text message from Carlos Toby on Sept. 28, 2018, soon after she and Broussard arrived in the parking lot of The District, where they planned to celebrate her birthday with family and friends.
It wasn't unusual for Lashea Dugas to receive texts from Carlos Toby, who is the father of one of her children, although he has never had a relationship with the child, according to her testimony. Carlos Toby would regularly ask Lashea Dugas, who works in the hotel industry, for rooms at a discounted rate reserved for family and friends of hotel employees when he was in the area. Although Carlos Toby is from New Iberia, Lashea Dugas said he's lived in Texas for the 12 years she's known him.
Lashea Dugas said she's had infrequent sexual relations with Carlos Toby that "weren't meaningful," including in July 2018 when she was dating Broussard. After an argument over the July incident, Lashea Dugas said she and Broussard agreed to continue dating and stop seeing other people.
Broussard, who knew Carlos Toby was the father of his girlfriend's child, became upset when he saw the text message from Carlos Toby two months later on the night of the birthday celebration, Lashea Dugas said. She said it was that anger that fueled the fight that later took place inside the nightclub.
There was another birthday celebration, this time for Leeosha Dugas' child, the day of Broussard's Oct. 13, 2018, death.
Broussard arrived separately to the birthday party in Cecilia to surprise the child with a dog as a gift. He later played bourrée with his girlfriend's family that evening, the Dugas sisters said.
After losing money in the card game, Lashea Dugas said she left the family gathering for her Grossie Lane home with three of her four children and Broussard's two children.
Her other child wanted to stay with Broussard, who stopped on the way to her home to get ice cream for the then 4-year-old boy.
Lashea Dugas arrived home at 10:34 p.m. and received a phone call 20 minutes later at 10:54 p.m. from Broussard, according to her statements to an officer recorded in bodycam video. She is seen in the video checking her cell phone for the exact times.
The call from Broussard lasted just 13 seconds. She said Broussard had asked her to unlock the door. Later, when questioned by a defense attorney, Dugas testified that Broussard had a key to her home and wouldn't have needed her to unlock the door. She also said Broussard's voice didn't sound rushed or different than usual when he called.
Lashea Dugas told an officer she heard gunshots the moment her son cracked the door open. Dugas later testified that she immediately shut the door then opened it again to see Broussard in the grass and a man dressed in black running in the street toward Carmel Drive, also known as the Breaux Bridge Highway.
The woman said she called 911 and remained inside until a deputy with the LPSO arrived on scene at 11:05 p.m.
"I'm scared to go outside," Lashea Dugas told a 911 operator. Later, she shrieks into the phone: "Brandon!"
Cpl. Jean Paul Auzenne of the Sheriff's Office was the first to arrive at the crime scene. When questioned by defense attorneys, he said that it was his first homicide case.
Jurors watched about 45 minutes out of three hours of his bodycam footage in court Thursday afternoon.
Broussard was laying the grass covered in blood when Auzenne arrived on the scene. The dark, shaky video was difficult to discern at times as Auzenne and other deputies worked to secure the crime scene and render aid to Broussard until paramedics arrived on scene. Broussard would later die at a Lafayette hospital.
Soft sobs from Broussard’s family punctuated an otherwise silent courtroom during long, muted stretches of the bodycam video. Auzenne testified afterward that it is department policy for officers to mute their body cameras at any crime scene when discussing topics that aren't related to the matter at hand.
The defense attorneys questioned that practice and also asked Auzenne why he didn't interview two children who may have witnessed the shooting based on a soft-spoken conversation heard in the bodycam video.
"The man was Black," one child said inside of Lashea Dugas' home.
"He was wearing a black jacket," another child said.
The defense attorneys questioned the length of time it took for deputies to secure the crime scene, whether anyone was searching for a Black man dressed in black that night, and why nobody could locate a voluntary statement form Auzenne had given to Lashea Dugas to fill out the night of the shooting.
Auzenne can be seen in the bodycam footage giving Lashea Dugas the form and repeatedly asking the woman to fill out the form. He would later testify that she never completed the form, and he had forgotten about it after spending three hours at the crime scene. Auzenne said he was not aware of another officer retrieving the form later during the investigation.
The defense also questioned a detective in the case about why photos of a suspect vehicle had no timestamp or homicide investigation number.
"I don't know if these were taken last week...or five years ago," Boshea told Andrew Esterly, who works on the metro crime scene unit for the Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department.
***
Judge Royale Colbert addressed the trial jury Friday afternoon as one witness exited his courtroom and another entered.
He told the 12 jurors and two alternates to stand up, stretch and hang in there for 30 minutes more. The jury had spent nearly two days intently watching and listening to evidence in the murder trial, and the speed in which they had to process information accelerated after a 20-minute lunch break. Five witnesses in law enforcement took the stand during the final hour on Friday, answering rapid-fire questions from state and defense attorneys. The whirlwind of witnesses allowed the prosecutors to enter several surveillance videos and investigative photos into evidence, which will likely be viewed by the jury when court reconvenes on Monday.
After the jury was dismissed for the day, Colbert once again ordered each side of the gallery, where Broussard's and the Toby brothers' family and friends sat, to refrain from discussing the trial proceedings on social media.
Bailiffs escorted Broussard's family and friends out of the courtroom Friday through the front exit. A few minutes later, they dismissed friends and family of the Toby brothers through the back exit of the courtroom.
"We love you," one person said to the defendants, who were still seated at the front of the courtroom, as the group stood to leave. The rest joined in, waving and smiling to the brothers as they repeated the phrase: "We love you."
The trial will resume Monday morning.