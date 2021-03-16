An Acadia Parish grand jury Tuesday indicted six suspects in the 2020 deaths of two Crowley teenagers.
An Acadia Parish grand jury Tuesday indicted Keyshon Williams, 18, on a count of first-degree murder and 19-year-old Deondre Felix, 18-year-old Wesley Yokum Jr. and 19-year-old Davone Joseph each on a count of principal to first-degree murder in the Aug. 11 death of 15-year-old Vontre Phillips.
Crowley police officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Harry Fusilier Street around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11 and found Phillips suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Acadian Ambulance was called, but Phillips’ injuries were so severe officers transported the teenager to a local hospital themselves. The 15-year-old later died at the hospital, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Indictments were also returned against Deandrea Citizen, 16, of Crowley, and Azuri Willis, 17, of Opelousas, in the homicide of 17-year-old Emori Carer, who died after being shot multiple times near the intersection of West 10th Street and North Western Avenue around midnight May 15, Broussard said.
Citizen and Willis were each charged with a count of first-degree murder.