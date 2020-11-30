Two veteran Lafayette lawyers will vie for the seat of judge in the 15th Judicial District Court, Division D, on Saturday.
Royale Colbert Jr., 47, and Amanda Martin, 58, finished first and second, respectively, in Nov. 3 balloting to replace retiring Judge Edward Rubin. Dwazendra “Dwa” Smith ran third.
Both runoff competitors graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Southern University’s law school and both have myriad experiences in their law careers.
Colbert, who finished first with 44 percent of the vote on Nov. 3, served in the National Guard while attending college and the Air Force while earning his law degree. He was in the 256th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and for 16 years was a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He continues to work in military courts, has been a municipal judge in Washington, Louisiana, and has served as a public defender and as a criminal prosecutor for the 15th District Attorney’s Office.
Martin, who now operates a solo legal practice, has a corporate legal background that includes working for the oil and banking industries. She drew 41 percent of the vote on Nov. 3. She also works for the Attorney General’s Office as an assistant attorney general.
Colbert traces his roots in Lafayette to the Truman subdivision. He played sports in Lafayette and used to ride alongside his aunt, a police officer, as she patrolled. It’s important, he tells supporters, to know the “mores and forays” of the community. He is a Mason and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.
Amanda Martin grew up in Lafayette and graduated Comeaux High School. She has sponsored youth groups in sports and sponsored tutoring services. She also provided school supplies and school uniforms for underprivileged students, she told the Lafayette Bar Association.
Martin teaches in the criminal justice program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, while Colbert has taught in the law enforcement academy. Martin has prosecuted misdemeanor and felony cases for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
The winner will replace Judge Edward Rubin, who has served as a judge since 1993, and will oversee district court cases in Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes. District courts are the state’s main trial courts.
The job includes a six-year term and pays $154,000 a year. The seat is for an area that includes North Lafayette, Scott, Duson, Rayne and Church Point.
Both appeared on DJ Troy D’s radio program for interviews in recent weeks and both took some heat from voters. Some critics said Colbert was from New Iberia, not Lafayette, but Colbert said he lived in both communities as a youngster because his parents were divorced and shared custody. He said he’s lived full time in Lafayette since the 1990s.
Martin took some criticism because she works for Attorney General Jeff Landry, a conservative Republican, who contributed to her campaign. She said he is a good boss and would not influence her work as a judge. Both candidates are avowed Democrats, they said, although Martin works for Landry and Colbert was for many years registered as an independent, which he said he changed this year.
There are almost 28,000 registered voters in the district. Turnout was more than 52 percent in initial voting.