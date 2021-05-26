A defendant in the murder case of Pernell Boudreaux, a 25-year-old father found shot to death in a construction zone near his home in 2019, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for assisting in the case, according to court records.

Maximilian Trautmann, 25, of Carencro pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday in an agreement with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for the guilty plea, Trautmann was able to plead down from his original charge of second-degree murder and an additional charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine was dropped, the agreement said.

Particulars of the agreement and Trautmann’s assistance were filed under seal.

The plea agreement stipulated his sentence would not exceed 40 years in prison at hard labor. A sentencing date was not specified in Trautmann’s court record, pending a pre-sentence investigation, court documents said. Trautmann will remain out on bond until sentencing.

Trautmann and Sean Perroncel, 34, of Lafayette are accused of killing Boudreaux, whose body was found near a construction site in the 300 block of Lebesque Road on March 9, 2019. The scene was near the home Boudreaux shared with his mother and other family members in the Country Pine Mobile Estates.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said neighbors reported gunshots and the sound of an altercation on the night before. A department spokesperson later said surveillance footage played a role in Trautmann and Perroncel’s arrest; surveillance cameras were affixed to homes neighboring the construction site.

Boudreaux left behind three children, his family said.

The two men were scheduled for trial before District Court Judge Michele Billeaud on April 5, but the matter was continued because Trautmann was ill, court minutes said.

According to court records, Perroncel still faces a count each of second-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. In addition, on the same day Trautmann signed his plea deal, Perroncel was charged with obstruction of justice after he was accused of tampered “with evidence with the specific intent of distorting the results of a criminal investigation” on the night Boudreaux was killed, records show.

Perroncel’s trial on the murder and methamphetamine charges is slated for Nov. 15 before District Court Judge Scott Privat.

Both men previously faced an armed robbery charge in the case, which was dismissed.