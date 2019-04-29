A Jeff Davis man was sentenced Monday in federal court for distributing marijuana and cocaine, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release.
Damien Guidry, 38, of Welsh, was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison by U.S. District judge Robert Summerhays. He also was sentenced to five years of supervised release.
According to the the news release, Guidry shipped 14 pounds of marijuana from someone in California to an address in Iota in Acadia Parish. Law enforcement agents observed Guidry leave the Iota resident with the box of marijuana Jan. 26, 2016 and saw the box in the back of a truck as he left.
Guidry also allegedly asked someone on Nov. 16, 2016, to go with him to the Houston area to obtain 2 kilograms of cocaine, the news release states. The other individual was returning to Louisiana two days later in Guidry's truck when he was stopped by law enforcement agents who found nearly 2 kilograms of cocaine when they searched the truck.
Guidry pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in federal court to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.