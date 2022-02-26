One brother convicted in the 2018 slaying of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard has been sentenced to life in prison.
Shavis Toby, convicted in July of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and second-degree murder in Broussard’s death, was sentenced to life in prison at hard labor without parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the murder charge and 30 years at hard labor, to run concurrently, for the conspiracy charge.
Toby was sentenced Friday by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert after victim impact statements were made by Broussard’s mother, father, brother, sister and aunt.
Sentencing for Toby’s brother and convicted co-conspirator, Carlos Toby, was rescheduled to March 15 before Colbert. He was convicted on a count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and faces up to 30 years in prison at hard labor.
The brothers were found guilty in Broussard’s death after a joint trial over two weeks in late June and early July. A 12-person jury found the brothers guilty after roughly five hours of deliberation, after state prosecutors argued Carlos Toby was the mastermind and Shavis Toby was the actor in an ambush shooting on Oct. 13, 2018.
Prosecutors argued the brothers were motivated by a nightclub fight two weeks prior where Broussard humiliated Carlos Toby.
During Shavis Toby’s sentencing hearing Colbert also denied motions from his defense attorney, Kevin Boshea, seeking a new trial and a post-judgment acquittal. Boshea argued in his November filings that the state’s evidence was "circumstantial and speculative in nature” and that DNA evidence crucial to the conviction was introduced too close to trial.
Carlos Toby’s attorney, Todd Clemons, filed similar motions in his case, arguing his client needed a separate trial from his brother to receive a fair verdict.
Evidence presented in the case included DNA from Shavis Toby found in the fingertip of a blue latex glove recovered at the scene, cell phone records placing the brothers’ devices near the Grossie Lane home where the shooting happened and surveillance footage appearing to show vehicles tied to the brothers casing the home ahead of the shooting.
Boshea and Clemons agreed Broussard’s killing was gruesome, but argued their clients were not responsible. They said the state’s evidence was circumstantial and contained errors and inconsistencies, and argued investigators overlooked other potential suspects.