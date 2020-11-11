The state's highest court will not review a court case that's highlighted public access problems at Lake Martin.
The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Tuesday it would not hear a case between the St. Martin Parish government and a business operating at Lake Martin.
Parish government asked the Supreme Court to review the case after narrowly losing an appeal in August. The St. Martin Parish Council unanimously voted in September to take its lawsuit to the state's highest court in an effort to protect Lake Martin's wildlife and access for recreational users.
The council's decision was supported by activists known as Friends of Lake Martin, who have pushed the parish for years to take action against Bryan Champagne, who operates two swamp tour businesses on the shore of the lake in violation of local zoning ordinance.
In April 2019, Judge Keith Comeaux of the 16th JDC denied the parish's petition for injunctive relief against the businesses, Champagne's Cajun Swamp Tours and the Wharf on Lake Martin.
A five-judge panel of the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles agreed with the April 2019 ruling that Champagne's businesses could continue operating, even though zoning ordinance prohibits it.
In a dissenting opinion also published in the appeal court's August ruling, two of the five judges laid out their support for the parish's injunction lawsuit, calling out the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for not intervening to preserve the body of water the office is tasked with maintaining.
The litigation has indirectly complicated the relationship between private landowners and government entities that have expressed concern over liabilities and responsibilities at the lake.
Earlier this year, the lake's public boat launch closed after land owners couldn't come to an agreement with parish and state leaders.
This story will be updated.