A Lafayette Parish grand jury has refused to indict a woman in connection with an October homicide.
Trevon T. Adams, 22, was found dead in a car on MLK Drive around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. He had been shot multiple times. The next day, police arrested Bri'ani Doucet, 22, and charged her with second-degree murder. She's still in the Lafayette Parish jail, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office records.
On Wednesday, a grand jury heard the case against her, but declined to indict her on the charge, according to a statement from the 15th Judicial District Court.