NEW IBERIA — Prosecutors and staff in District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office told an appointed judge Wednesday morning that they had experienced or witnessed District Judge Lori Landry berating them or intimidating others in her courtroom. They suggested, as well, that Landry, the first black woman judge elected in Iberia Parish, interfered or hampered in their prosecution of criminal cases.
A packed courtroom heard testimony Tuesday from about a dozen assistant district attorneys, defense attorneys and other staff members with the district attorney’s office, who recounted similar accounts to those offered Tuesday by prosecutors Nicole Burke and Claire Howington.
At issue in the unusual hearing — Judge Harry F. Randow, appointed to hear the case, said Tuesday he’s never seen anything like it — is Duhé’s request that Landry, elected in the 16th Judicial District, be removed from more than 300 criminal cases over which she would preside because of what prosecutors say is her continuing bias against their office.
In pressing for Landry’s removal from the criminal cases, defense attorney Charlotte Bordenave said the district attorney is seeking the wrong remedy in the wrong venue. If Duhé has complaints about Landry, she has said, he should take them up with the state Supreme Court.
Bordenave and the other defense attorneys spent the day trying to pick apart the details of each witness’ testimony, attempting to parse out what was personal conflict and what could amount to an overarching bias against the district attorney’s office.
Assistant District Attorney Angelique Narcisse testified Tuesday that Landry had suggested she “didn’t have any common sense” and that she bore a “sour expression on my face.” Numerous times, Narcisse said, the judge had kept her from moving around the courtroom to manage her cases.
“I couldn’t move around the court, couldn’t talk, couldn’t do my job,” she said.
Yet Narcisse seemed less directly committed to removing Landry from the cases than her boss. What she’d like from the district judge for the myriad embarrassments she’s suffered, Narcisse suggested, was a “public apology.”
In limited testimony, prosecutor Mason Hebert testified that he’d been present when Landry suggested to both Burke and a defense attorney that she’d like to stick a pen in their ears.
“It won’t kill you, but it would make you suffer,” Hebert testified the judge had said.
Prosecutor Aaron Brown said Landry apparently took issue with how he handled a case involving a white criminal suspect accused of selling illegal drugs. He said she suggested the white defendant got a “sweetheart” plea bargain deal and suggested the prosecutor ought to check his biases in his work.
Brown, a white attorney who said his wife is black, said he was “deeply offended” by the implications of what Landry suggested. He conceded that the defendant got a good deal in the case, but mostly because Brown joined the case late and was concerned that he could not get a tougher sentence.
Other staff members in the district attorney’s office also testified that Landry chastised them for what the judge said were uneven plea offers between white and black defendants, telling them to “check their biases,” several witnesses said.
One such witness was Mandy Clement, a probation officer in St. Mary Parish who oversees drug court matters, the pre-trial diversion program and misdemeanor probations. Clement said Landry accused her of bias during revocation hearings for two defendants who received different probation oversight because of a difference in drug rehabilitation.
Clement said she felt “humiliated, embarrassed, upset and angry” at being yelled at and Landry didn’t give her a chance to explain the situation. She later told her supervisor she didn’t want to appear before the judge in the future, though she did recall at least one instance where she did.
“I told my supervisor that on any other days I had hearings scheduled in front of Judge Landry I’ll take vacation days for, because I was treated very unfairly without just cause,” she said.
Assistant District Attorney Craig Colwart, the former chief public defender for the 16th JDC, testified Landry went on a “diatribe” while blocking his attempts to submit evidence of new charges to support probation revocation in at least two cases.
Under questioning from public defender Amanda Cannon, Colwart said Landry is difficult for any attorney to appear in front of, and recounted that at least two of his employees had asked to be removed from Landry’s trial track when she rotated into their parishes while he was still with the public defender’s office.
He said he’s appeared before some “hard nosed” judges in New Orleans in the 1980s, but Landry was in the top five.
“She is by far the most difficult judge to get along with,” he said.
Cannon noted a conversation she had with Colwart upon joining the public defender’s office, where he told her “if she could survive Landry’s courtroom, she could be a public defender anywhere in the world.”
Those statements were echoed by a similar sentiment from defense attorney Richard Spears, who noted Landry is “very demanding of both sides.” Spears testified that Landry made comments to his client suggesting she would handle his case differently than his counsel. Spears said he was agitated that Landry’s comments undermined his own advice to his client.
Bordenave, a private defense attorney defending against Landry's recusal, was spirited in her questioning. Randow, at various turns, told Bordenave to let witnesses answer their questions fully.
Bordenave and other defense attorneys arguing against Landry's recusal represent clients who have had recusal motions filed in their cases.
Attorney Paul Hebert of Lafayette, representing the District Attorney’s office, occasionally clashed with Bordenave and attorney Harry Daniels III about what evidence was admissible. At one point, testimony from a witness was stricken after Bordenave and Daniels argued the district attorney’s office was presenting examples of incidents that happened outside the scope of those covered in the recusal motion.
About 50 spectators, most of them black and wearing t-shirts in support of Landry, attended.