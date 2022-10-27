Next month, city of Lafayette voters have on their ballots a special judicial election, one with the potential to permanently alter the course of an offender’s life while ensuring fairness in civil and traffic cases.
Candidates Toby Aguillard, Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III are on the Nov. 8 ballot for Lafayette City Court Division A. The seat was vacated by Judge Michelle Odinet after a video surfaced of her using racist language in 2021.
Many only know the court as the place where they pay for their traffic tickets. But City Court does a lot — except issue traffic fines.
“We do not hand out tickets,” jokes Chief City Court Judge Douglas Saloom (Division B). “People say, ‘You gave me a ticket.’ I didn’t give you a ticket.”
City Court is often thought of as low stakes. But what happens there can have a substantial impact on people’s lives. The setting is intimate, often without lawyers, meaning the judges play an even bigger and more personal role in what’s often called the People’s Court.
“To their chagrin, I like to talk to people about their situation,” Saloom says.
What does the court do?
Lafayette City Court handles a wide range of legal matters beyond traffic violations, including misdemeanor criminal charges, misdemeanor juvenile cases, and issues involving local ordinances, says Mike Hill, a former federal magistrate judge and former interim Lafayette city marshal. The court does not handle felony cases.
“It is the court that citizens most interact with,” Hill says.
The court also deals in civil matters such as evictions and operates as a small claims court.
For instance, if your neighbor smashes your mailbox, you would take them to the City Court to sue for a replacement — as long as the mailbox is valued at under $5,000.
Most of City Court’s civil cases are evictions and other disputes among landlords and tenants, Saloom says. The court has handled nearly 2,000 evictions this year, a major uptick from the previous year. The court typically deals with 40 to 60 evictions a day.
In criminal cases at City Court, a private attorney or public defender appears on behalf of a defendant, but civil cases typically don’t involve attorneys. That means in civil matters judges must explain and make decisions that are easily understandable to the layperson. Ease of beginning legal procedure and accessible language are what makes the court so important, Hill says.
“It’s been called the People’s Court, and I think that is accurate,” Hill says. “That makes City Court and city court judges important actors in the justice system.”
Current issues facing the Court
City Court has been in a tense position since Odinet briefly assumed the bench. Conflict between Lafayette Consolidated Government and City Court over the court’s budget is ongoing. The court’s budget was restructured to pass more of its revenues through LCG.
The budget issues figured into a strained relationship between Odinet and Saloom. She accused Saloom and her predecessor of abusing the court’s expense accounts, which led to a protracted audit of City Court’s finances. Odinet took aim at car lease allowances — refusing to take one herself — and accused Saloom and former City Court Judge Francie Bouillion of inappropriate spending on meals. Saloom says the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reviewed the court’s expense records and declined to launch an investigation.
The city recently asked state court to dismiss a public records lawsuit against City Court attorney Gary McGoffin connected to that audit.
In a statement, Saloom said the lawsuit was “unnecessary and a waste of taxpayer money.”
Read the full story at thecurrentla.com.