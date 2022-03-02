A federal trial for Chance Seneca, who is accused of attempting to dismember a gay man he met on a dating app, has been postponed.
Seneca's attorney, Dustin Talbot, filed an unopposed motion last week asking that the March 14 trial be postponed "due to the complex nature of the charges in the case."
Talbot is working "toward a resolution of the case without a trial," he wrote in his Thursday motion, noting federal prosecutors have no objection to the postponement of the trial.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays granted the request. A new trial date has not yet been set.
Seneca, 20, faces federal hate crime, kidnapping, firearm and obstruction charges that stem from June 2020, when Seneca allegedly targeted three men through the dating app Grindr.
Seneca used Grindr, which is marketed to gay and bisexual men, to lure 20-year-old Lafayette resident Holden White into an attack on June 20, 2020, in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road, according to a federal indictment.
One day prior, he allegedly targeted and attempted to kidnap two other men through the app, which is referred to in the indictment as his "hunting ground."
The indictment included details Seneca reportedly divulged in recorded interviews with the Lafayette Police Department and the FBI, including that he purchased a knife, ice pick, saw and hammer for the attack from Amazon, had intended to dismember White after killing him and intended to preserve some of his body parts as “trophies, mementos and food,” and called 911 himself following the attack in a “self-described effort to be put in a mental institution.”
White survived the attack and, after recovering from traumatic injuries through hospital treatment and physical therapy, he shared his story and pushed for hate crime charges against Seneca.
In addition to the federal charges, Seneca faces state hate crime and attempted murder charges.
A pretrial hearing for the parallel state criminal case is scheduled for April 28 before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert.
Seneca pleaded not guilty last year to the federal and state charges.
