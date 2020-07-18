Paperwork filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office shows Judge Lori Landry has resigned from the 16th Judicial District Court covering Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

Landry submitted the resignation letter dated Thursday to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and she listed her last working day in office as Monday. Her retirement will officially begin Tuesday, the letter said.

Landry was first elected as the 16th Judicial District Court’s Division H judge in 2002 and her most recent term was slated to expire Dec. 31. Qualifying for her seat begins Wednesday. She was the first Black woman to serve as an assistant district attorney in the 16th JDC and was also the first Black woman to serve as judge, according to her biography on the judicial website.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Because Landry retired with less than a year remaining in her term, a special election does not need to be held to fill her seat, a letter from the Secretary of State’s Office to the Louisiana Supreme Court said.

Louisiana DA tries to remove black judge from 300 cases over comments alleging racial bias Sixteenth Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office has moved to remove a black judge from more than 300 criminal cases across the district’…

Her resignation was first reported by The Daily Iberian.

Last fall, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office filed hundreds of identical recusal motions against Landry, attempting to have her removed from more than 300 criminal cases. The district attorney’s office began filing the motions Sept. 17 and argued Landry was “biased and prejudiced against this Office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”

The motion claimed Landry made unfounded comments about the district attorney’s office being biased against Black defendants and bullied assistant district attorneys, victims and others between October 2015 and September 2019.

Judge Lori Landry speaks out in court about recusal motions: 'You don’t have the right' Sixteenth Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry pushed back against attempts by District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office to recuse her from all …

Supporters rallied at hearings for Landry’s case, arguing the district attorney’s office was attempting to subvert the voters’ will and unseat Landry without an election.

Duhé’s office agreed to drop the motions after four days of hearings in December where roughly a dozen district attorney’s office staff members testified to their interactions with Landry. On the fourth day, Landry and Duhé appeared before a packed courtroom and announced they would privately work to resolve their differences and improve communication for the good of the community.

“Bo and I, Judge Landry and District Attorney Duhé, we have talked as friends, colleagues, Christians and decided to do the right thing,” Landry said. “We stand before you and say we’re going to do better.”