A Lafayette man accused of shooting and killing his father pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal on Feb. 13.
Ernest J. White III pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter and was sentenced to two years hard labor in the shooting death of his father, Ernest J. White Jr., 68, on March 17. Officers responded to Ernest White Jr.’s home in the 400 block of Edison Street around 3 p.m. and found the 68-year-old dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Ernest White III pleaded guilty in front of District Court Judge Marilyn Castle.
Florence White, the accused’s mother, and Rodenica Pete, the accused’s wife, were eyewitnesses to the shooting and testified “at the time the decedent was shot he was armed with a gun, was pointing the gun at the accused, and the decedent and the accused were engaged in a physical altercation,” court documents show.
Ernest White III was originally charged on first-degree murder, violation of a protective order, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The additional charges were waived as part of White’s manslaughter plea, according to court documents.
Court records show Ernest White III had a history of mental illness and drug abuse that led to violent encounters.
Florence White filed for protective orders against her son in 2006 and again in 2015. In 2006, she wrote in her petition that “Ernest has been abusive most of his life. He pushes me, threatens to hit me and has told me that he is going to kill me. I am afraid that he is going to burn my house down. He has a mental disorder and I cannot tell what he will do.”
In 2015, Florence White and her husband jointly filed for a protective order. The petition was written by a Lafayette Police Department captain and signed by the Whites. The captain wrote that Ernest White III would become involved with drugs and threaten his parents with death. He wrote that officers responded to the home over 50 times and the accused was always involved violently.
He had also been known to threaten his parents in front of officers, the petition said.
In 2006, Florence White’s protective order petition included a condition that her son “seek inpatient treatment at a mental hospital.”
In a 2009 divorce petition, Ernest White III’s ex-wife Candice Harrid wrote that he suffered from mental illness and drug use. Harrid also wrote Ernest White III had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was committed by his mother to a mental health facility in Mandeville, Louisiana following violent outbursts.
Harrid’s divorce petition was the only court document that included a mention to a specific mental health condition. In 2015, the Whites’ petition for protective order noted that Ernest White III was undergoing a mental evaluation at University Hospital and Clinics.