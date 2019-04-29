One of the men accused in the Oct. 13 death of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard is asking a judge to set bail so he can be released from jail.
The attorney for Carlos Toby, 38, filed a motion April 18 asking that bail be set. Toby has been held without bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since Nov. 21, when he was extradited from Pearland, Texas, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Broussard, 28, a local boxer known as "King Tut."
Toby's attorney argued he has been unable to obtain all the discovery documents requested of the district attorney's office since December. Toby is presumed innocent and has a right to reasonable bail, the motion states. He has been held at LPCC without bail for five months. A hearing on the request is set for May 16.
Shavis Toby also is charged in connection with the shooting death of Broussard.
According to news reports, Broussard went out for ice cream for his girlfriend's child. When he returned around 11 p.m. and exited the vehicle, he was shot multiple times while the child was still in the car. Broussard died at a local hospital.