A Lafayette millionaire who pleaded guilty to masterminding a scheme to have his estranged wife kidnapped in 2017 was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday.
Lawrence Michael Handley, 54, was sentenced to 35 years without benefit of parole by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat.
Handley in July accepted a plea deal to avoid a potential life sentence, pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree kidnapping charges and a count of attempted second-degree kidnapping. In the plea, 35 years was the maximum sentence Handley could receive.
“That’s what he deserved and what the victims need so they have some peace of mind while he’s in prison,” prosecutor Don Knecht said.
Handley’s charges stem from the 2017 kidnapping of his then-estranged wife, Schanda Handley, who was abducted at gunpoint from the couple’s Founders Street home on Aug. 6, 2017, and taken away handcuffed in the back of a white van by two men. The Handleys were involved in a contentious divorce at the time; the divorce was eventually granted in March 2018.
A friend of Schanda’s and Schanda’s minor daughter were home at the time of the kidnapping and were also corralled by the kidnappers, the adult handcuffed, arrest documents said.
The saga ended when the accused kidnappers — Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Montreal Haynes, both 27-year-old men from Jackson, Mississippi — attracted police attention while driving on Interstate 10 and abandoned the van with Schanda inside at a Turner Industries facility near La. 1.
They attempted to swim to freedom, but drowned. Their bodies were recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway near Port Allen the next day.
Privat considered a slew of factors in his sentencing decision, but a specific area of concern was that Handley continued to harass his ex-wife through letters, phone calls, outreach from disguised numbers and Facebook messages from third parties while incarcerated pending trial, Knecht said.
On Thursday Schanda Handley and her daughter described in in victim impact statements how the crime changed their lives, from the isolation they experienced because friends and family members feared another possible attack while in their presence to anxiety about being alone at night, Knecht said.
Schanda also took the stand to testify, in addition to videos and other evidence prosecutors presented, Knecht said.
“What they had to go through with the sentencing was a tough thing for anybody to do,” he said.
In sanity evaluations conducted during the case, examiners noted Handley reported a history of relapsed substance abuse in the months leading to the kidnapping and mental health struggles after ending long-term psychiatric care.