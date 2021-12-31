Judge Michelle Odinet resigned on Thursday from her seat at City for Division A of Lafayette City Court in a letter sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer on December 30.
The resignation came after Odinet was filmed using the N-word, prompting more than one hundred complaints to the state's Judiciary Commission, and attracting international attention.
Here is the full text of Odinet's letter:
Chief Justice Weimer:
I take full responsibility for the hurtful words I used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public's confidence and integrity for the judiciary.
After much reflection and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as judge of the Lafayette City Court effective immediately. I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary of State and hope that a special election can be scheduled to fill the vacancy that my resignation creates.
Yours,
Michelle Odinet
Staffer John Simerman contributed to this story.