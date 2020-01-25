Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is requesting his trial on 19 malfeasance charges be moved outside Lafayette Parish, claiming he can't get a fair trial because of media coverage of his case.

Pope also is asking the court to force the district attorney's office to produce evidence so that the defense team can prepare motions to dismiss the case due to selective prosecution. In addition to or instead of dismissal, he also asks that the district attorney's office be recused from the case.

The requests, filed Thursday in 15th Judicial District Court by Brett Grayson, one of Pope's lawyers, cites adverse pretrial publicity as well as a recall election petition by the Recall Brian Pope committee for the change of venue request.

Pope "cannot receive a fair trial in Lafayette Parish or any of the nearby parishes due to the level of media coverage of the public records civil litigation, the ensuing recall election petition drive, and that relating to this prosecution (involving two indictments and arrest warrants) has tainted the entire parish," Grayson wrote.

"The citizens of Lafayette Parish have been bombarded with adverse information regarding Defendant and his alleged actions in his office by local media outlets and internet sites."

Pope's trial on the 19 malfeasance charges is scheduled to begin March 16. Motions, including one filed Jan. 10 to quash the grand jury indictment, are scheduled to be heard Feb. 6 and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Pope was indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury in December 2018 on 17 counts of malfeasance in office allegedly for personally using about $85,000 that should have gone to the City Marshal's Office. The incidences of malfeasance, according to the indictment, occurred between Jan. 5, 2018, and Oct. 4, 2018.

Two additional malfeasance charges were alleged against Pope in a March 2019 indictment, for depositing into his personal bank account more than $3,200 received from Lafayette Consolidated Government as reimbursement for attending two conferences. The money should have been deposited in the City Marshal's Office fund. Those incidences allegedly occurred between March and December 2018.

The cases have been combined so there will be only one trial for all 19 charges.

Pope is free on a $25,000 bond pending his appeal of an October 2018 conviction in another case. He was ordered to be monitored by a GPS and placed on curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. except to work.

He was suspended from the City Marshal's Office and replaced temporarily by Michael Hill, a Lafayette attorney and former federal magistrate judge, who remains in that post.

A jury convicted Pope in October 2018 on three felony malfeasance charges and one felony perjury charge not related to the pending malfeasance charges. His attorneys argued that the perjury conviction should be dropped.

On June 19, 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith dropped the perjury charge, then sentenced Pope to three years in the parish jail on the three malfeasance charges, suspending all but one year.

Pope's attorneys are appealing.

Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney also is appealing Smith's decision to drop the perjury charge and the sentence.

In a motion also filed Thursday, Grayson asks that the 19 malfeasance charges be dropped or the district attorney's office be recused from the case. Grayson cited a relationship with or "affinity" between Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney and Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin, who successfully represented The Independent newspaper in a 2015 public records lawsuit against Pope.

Pope filed a civil lawsuit in October 2019 against McGoffin for malicious prosecution. After resolution of the public records lawsuit in which Pope provided a sworn deposition, McGoffin turned over records to the district attorney's office, leading to his indictment and 2018 trial on five malfeasance and two perjury charges.

A jury acquitted Pope on one perjury and three malfeasance charges and the judge later dropped the second perjury charge. Pope alleges, since he was acquitted on some of the "frivolous and malicious" charges derived from McGoffin's records, it constitutes malicious prosecution.

He is seeking a jury trial and asking for compensation for past, present and future mental anguish; punitive damages; and attorney fees.

Also pending in civil court is a lawsuit filed by Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert and his law firm, Becker & Hebert. They sued Pope to recover a $15,000 deductible they paid to the firm's professional liability insurer to defend against a November 2017 lawsuit Pope filed against Hebert.

Pope alleged Hebert violated the federal Stored Communications Act when he provided, in response to The Independent newspaper's public records request, Pope's emails from Lafayette Consolidated Government's internet server. The case was dismissed by a judge in 2018.

A judge ruled against Pope's claims of no cause of action in the Becker & Hebert lawsuit. Pope is appealing.