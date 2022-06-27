Inspectors who looked at more than 50 homes built by D.R. Horton in south Louisiana found design problems with the roofs and ventilation systems, according to the attorneys suing the national building company.
The experts found the attic ventilation in the homes consistently did not meet minimum building codes or the manufacturer's installation guidelines, the lawyers said during a Monday news conference.
"D.R. Horton needs to come out of the shadows," said Lance Unglesby, a Baton Rouge lawyer representing Youngsville homeowners in the lawsuit. "They need to stop hiding behind an arbitration clause. They need to stop deceiving their customers and answer these questions. We're in for one of the hottest summers we've ever had."
Unglesby is one of 10 south Louisiana attorneys who sued D.R. Horton and its subcontractor, Bell Mechanical Services, on behalf of Alicia and West Dixon of Youngsville. The lawyers, who filed the lawsuit March 8 in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, have asked for Judge Don Johnson to rule on whether the case may proceed as a class action lawsuit. They've since inspected D.R. Horton homes in neighborhoods from Lake Charles to Slidell. The majority of those have been in Youngsville and Maurice near Lafayette.
D.R. Horton attorneys have said the lawsuit is premature and filed in an improper venue because the plaintiffs' contract contains a binding arbitration clause covering the substance of the dispute. They've asked for Johnson to dismiss the lawsuit.
The next hearing for the case is scheduled for Aug. 1.
Thermostats in D.R. Horton homes in south Louisiana regularly display humidity levels of 63% to 80%, according to client photos shared by the attorneys.
A healthy humidity range inside of a home is 45% to 55%, according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers.
"The D.R. Horton homes in south Louisiana are defective in the way they're designed to accommodate the humidity of south Louisiana," Unglesby said. "For far too long, D.R. Horton residents have complained that their homes are humid. They don't smell good. They smell like mildew. And they just don't feel comfortable. And for far too long, D.R. Horton has run them around in circles instead of fixing the problem. "
Hoy Cooke, who owns a D.R. Horton home in Jennings, is among those. He says he purchased a new home in the hopes he would have little upkeep during his retirement. Instead, he's reached out to D.R. Horton dozens of times in an attempt to resolve problems.
His list of complaints is long — flooding in his backyard and mold growth within the home to crooked walls and the garage door falling off.
"They send back the same people that did the shoddy work to do the repairs," Cooke said. "And that's a joke. I just sit there and shake my head. It's a joke."
Neureka Ross considers herself one of the lucky ones.
Although she was in contract to buy a D.R. Horton home in Lafayette, Ross broke the agreement when she witnessed concerning building practices, including workers nailing shingles directly onto plywood on the roof. Ross took her concerns to Facebook in a March 4 video that's been viewed more than 554,000 times.
"I almost purchased a house with roofing problems, and it was a big ordeal. And I just wanted to say that I sympathize with you," Ross told Cooke during the news conference.
Alan Haney, who is also representing the Dixons, said this lawsuit has been a long time coming. He also represents two families who filed lawsuits against D.R. Horton in 2019 and 2021 in Lafayette Parish over similar issues.
"This is not something that has popped up recently," Haney said. "This is something that we've been working on for years."