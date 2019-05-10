The attorney for the man who sued to stop the Lafayette City-Parish Council from using an ordinance to correct errors in new city and parish district boundaries said it's very likely his client will appeal.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge John Trahan ruled Wednesday the council may correct district and precinct problems using the ordinance adopted in March.
Attorneys for businessman Keith Kishbaugh and the Louisiana Secretary of State argued in the lawsuit and during the trial Wednesday an ordinance is not sufficient to correct the problems. They contend a vote of the public amended the home rule charter, inadvertently adopting erroneous district descriptions, so the charter must be amended to correct the errors. and that requires another vote of the people.
Lane Roy, who represents Kishbaugh, said after preliminary discussions he believes there's a nine out of 10 chance his client will appeal soon to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles. Trahan said at the close of the trial he already contacted the Third Circuit and was assured the appeal would be fast-tracked since the outcome of the case will affect whether qualifying for the new city and parish council seats takes place Aug. 6-8. The election is scheduled for Oct. 12.
The appeal, Roy said, would be assigned to a three-judge panel that would review all evidence and arguments, including written briefs and oral arguments, and transcripts of the testimony. The attorneys also would argue their cases before the appeal court panel, he said.
The Louisiana Supreme Court then could be asked to consider the appeal court decision.
"We've got to know by Aug. 8 because qualifying is over with by Aug. 8," Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said. "This is uncharted territory for us, but qualifying happens on Aug, 6, 7 and 8, and we will wait for clarification from the courts. But as of now, it looks like we will have qualifying for a city council and a parish council."
The Louisiana Secretary of State and Attorney General, whose office represents the Secretary of State in the lawsuit, did not respond to requests for comment on this story.
What caused the errors
Based on testimony during the trial Wednesday, this is how errors were made to the council districts.
In June 2018, a few City-Parish Council members contemplated splitting the nine-district council into a five-district city of Lafayette council and a five-district parish of Lafayette council. Councilman Jay Castille asked local demographer Mike Hefner in early June to prepare maps of the potential districts. Hefner has more than 30 years of experience redrawing government district lines, accounting for federal laws that assure things such as adequate minority representation. At first, Hefner testified last week, he didn't know the effort was about changing the representation of the council.
"I just thought it was another of many plans I was asked to draw up" as in years past, he said.
In late June, the council introduced an ordinance calling for a Dec. 8 election splitting the council into two. Hefner said he always draws the maps first using computer software that automatically calculates demographics such as race. Textual descriptions follow.
Changes were made to the district boundaries between introduction of the ordinance in June and final approval Aug. 7. Hefner said he updated the maps and textual descriptions and backed them up on his computer as they were revised. One day, he said, a city-parish attorney asked him to send the descriptions for the city redistricting plan. Hefner pulled his car over, pulled out his computer and, by mistake, sent a version of the city boundary descriptions that had not been updated.
No one noticed the errors until 10 days after the Dec. 8 election approving the council split, when Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard compared maps of the city districts with written descriptions as she began preparing for 2019 elections.
Many of the errors were minor and did not affect voters. But 330 voters in city council District 2 precinct 74 in the city of Lafayette were left without a place to vote when the description used Coulee Mine as a boundary line instead of University Avenue. In a few other cases, voters who live outside the city but in precincts that contain some city residents were inadvertently listed as city residents.
Hefner said he has since compared the maps and descriptions and made corrections, including precinct changes required by law because of too few active voters in one precinct and too many in others, and language changes to make district descriptions easier to understand.
For instance, in city District 1, precinct 6, the description suggested the entire precinct is in the city. But an uninhabited sliver of land at the junction of Interstate 49 and Gloria Switch Road is not incorporated into the city, so Menard wanted the language clarified, Hefner said. He detailed in court many similar issues where a sliver of land in in or on a bayou or river bank wasn't accounted for or was erroneously placed in the city.
The city-parish legal team advised the council it could make the corrections with an ordinance, since that's how reapportionment and precinct changes are made. The council approved such an ordinance in March. Kishbaugh sued in April.
Hefner, in his testimony, said he considered the errors minor, typographical errors. Judge Trahan agreed.
Roy and attorneys for the Secretary of State maintain that since the home rule charter lists council districts and the precincts in each, a vote of electors to amend the charter is needed. They said reapportionment due to a census population change and precinct changes required by state law are not the same as what the council is attempting to do with the March ordinance.