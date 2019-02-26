A former SMILE employee who previously sued for overtime pay filed another federal lawsuit in January alleging sexual harassment by former SMILE CEO Chris Williams.
Jaime Gabriel filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Lafayette against the St. Martin Iberia Lafayette Community Action Agency and Williams. She previously filed a federal lawsuit in 2018 alleging she is owed overtime pay.
Neither Gabriel nor Williams are employed at SMILE anymore. Williams resigned in 2018 after the allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Gabriel says she was fired in retaliation for reporting the allegations.
Gabriel, in the latest lawsuit, alleges Williams made unwanted sexual advances towards her and professed his love for her. The lawsuit states Gabriel reported the alleged harassment to two SMILE board members.
No action was taken, she alleges, until Gabriel contacted SMILE’s attorney. Williams then offered her a pay increase of $34,000, which was approved by the SMILE board, and $10,000 to withdraw her sexual harassment complaint.
Gabriel and her attorney advised she was unable to work as a result of the situation. SMILE fired her.
The 2018 federal lawsuit by Gabriel is scheduled for trial Dec. 2.
SMILE CAA has been engulfed in controversy for several years. In 2017, the non-profit agency lost a contract worth about $14 million a year in federal Head Start early childhood education funding while Williams was CEO for failing to properly report child abuse.