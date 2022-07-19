Opening arguments will begin Wednesday morning in the Lafayette trial of a man accused of raping and impregnating his preteen stepdaughter.
Delands Brown, 32, faces one count each of first-degree rape, intimidating a witness and attempting to intimidate a witness. Brown was indicted in July 2020; the indictment listed the rape as occurring in December 2019 and the intimidation and attempted intimidation charges as happening in May 2020.
The victim in the case was 11 at the time of the rape and became pregnant as a result, giving birth in September 2020, according to court filings.
If convicted, Brown will face a mandatory life sentence without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on the first-degree rape charge, per Louisiana law.
Assistant District Attorney Roya Boustany and Brown’s defense counsel, Irvin Celestine, questioned two pools of potential jurors Tuesday to select the 12 jurors who will decide Brown’s case and two alternates; ultimately, seven White men and seven White women were selected.
On Monday, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert held a hearing to determine if evidence of previous crimes could be introduced into the case. The state argued to present evidence related to Brown’s 2015 conviction in Terrebonne Parish of two counts of sexual battery, which involved juveniles.
Colbert approved use of the evidence in the current trial, she said.
Court records show evidence from another previous case, a conviction for misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Lafourche Parish in 2008, was proposed for inclusion, but Boustany said arguments to include that evidence were not taken up in court Monday.
Brown has been incarcerated since his arrest in May 2020. Civil filings show the victim’s mother filed for divorce from Brown in June 2020, and additionally sought a protective order against him after she said he would not stop attempting to contact her from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Brown faces another charge of first-degree rape in a separate case. The indictment, filed in October, lists the date of the offense between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 1, 2020. A trial in that case is scheduled for Aug. 15.