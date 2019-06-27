Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is appealing his one-year jail sentence and wants to remain free on bond while his appeal is heard.
He was ordered last week to report to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center by noon Friday to start serving his sentence.
A jury found Pope guilty in October on four felony counts. Last week, 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith dismissed one of those convictions, for perjury, but let stand three felony convictions of malfeasance in office for using public money to pay for attorneys for personal purposes.
Smith sentenced Pope to one year in the local jail on each count, suspending all but one year. He also sentenced Pope to 240 hours of community service and ordered him to pay $11,700 in restitution.
Pope's attorneys, in court filings dated June 24 and posted online Thursday with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office, cite state statutes that require the court to allow someone convicted and sentenced to less than five years to be freed on bail pending the outcome of the appeal.
Pope, who is on unpaid leave, faces an additional 19 counts of malfeasance.
He pleaded not guilty in May to two charges of malfeasance for allegedly illegally depositing into his personal account more than $3,200 in reimbursements that belonged to the Marshal's Office.
A grand jury indicted Pope in December on 17 malfeasance charges for allegedly keeping nearly $85,000 in court fees in 2018 that a Louisiana Attorney General opinion suggested should have gone into the Marshal's Office account. He is scheduled for trial on those charges Aug. 26.