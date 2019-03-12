An attorney for a Lafayette millionaire businessman accused of hiring two men in 2017 to kidnap his estranged wife is seeking to delay his trial.

Lawrence Handley, 51, of Lafayette, has been held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since his Aug. 15, 2017, arrest for his alleged role in the kidnapping of his wife.

He is accused of hiring two Mississippi men to kidnap his estranged wife from their home Aug. 6, 2017. By posing as salesmen, the men allegedly forced their way into the couple's home and forced Handley's wife into a van using a gun. The men later led police on a chase on Interstate 10 that ended in West Baton Rouge Parish, where the men apparently drowned while trying to escape by swimming across a canal. His wife was found bound in back of the van.

Handley was arrested four days later at a Slidell motel. He was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, attempted second-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and violation of protective order.

Lafayette attorney Scott Hawkins filed a motion March 7 to continue the March 18 trial date to a later time arguing the defense has not had the opportunity to review potential evidence such as data on Handley's computer and cell phone seized by police upon his arrest.

Handley received $21.25 million in cash and stock when he sold Townsend, a Louisiana network of substance abuse treatment centers he co-founded.