A Lafayette public defender found in contempt of court for videotaping as a bailiff duct-taped a defendant’s mouth shut was cleared on Wednesday after a panel of judges with the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal overturned his contempt conviction.
Public defense attorney Michael Gregory was found in contempt by Judge Marilyn Castle on July 26. He was barred from using a cellphone in court for six months and ordered to pay a $100 fine. Gregory received his phone privileges back in the past week. The appeals court ordered the fine money be paid back to Gregory in its decision.
Gregory did not have a comment on the ruling.
Appeals court judges John Conery, Sylvia Cooks and Elizabeth Pickett ruled on the decision; Pickett dissented with the majority opinion and said she would have denied Gregory’s appeal.
“We are unable to uphold a finding of contempt of court against Attorney Gregory under the peculiar circumstances of this case,” the ruling said.
In the decision, the court detailed how Gregory used his phone to videotape as Michael C. Duhon’s mouth was duct taped shut after he interrupted Castle at least 17 times during his sentencing hearing. The video lasted 41 seconds. The gag was removed after Duhon’s attorney, Aaron Adams, objected.
Gregory’s recording was reported to Castle by an assistant district attorney. When called to the bench, Gregory admitted to filming and sharing the video with co-workers. He said he knew cellphones were barred from the courthouse generally, but attorneys were allowed discretionary use and he felt Castle’s decision to gag Duhon was “highly egregious” and he was inclined to document it.
Castle did not personally witness Gregory’s recording and elected to hold an “indirect contempt” hearing, citing Gregory for violating district court rules “by broadcasting, televising, recording or taking photographs in the courtroom.”
The Louisiana Supreme Court’s rules for district courts say, “a judge should prohibit broadcasting, televising, recording, or the taking of photographs in the courtroom and areas immediately adjacent thereto, at least during sessions of court or recesses between sessions.”
In his hearing, Gregory represented himself and argued the rule only directly addresses judge’s behavior. Castle disagreed and said court officers, including attorneys, are granted special permission to use their phones as long as they abide by the rules, she said.
“Ignorance is not a defense. You’re charged with knowing the rules of the court. I’ll bet you the other lawyers here know the rules apply to them,” Castle said.
The Third Circuit ruled that despite understood standards of decorum, Lafayette's district court did not have a specific published rule prohibiting attorneys from using their cellphones to record court proceedings, Castle did not have a written rule addressing the issue on her court website or in the courtroom and Castle did not verbally prohibit use of phones for that purpose.
Further, they found the rule Castle used to cite Gregory “is directed only at the judge’s duties and not (Gregory’s) as an attorney.”
The court declined to rule on other issues raised in Gregory’s petition.
Castle, when contacted by phone, said through her secretary she did not have a comment on the Third Circuit's ruling other than the court’s policy on phone use remains the same.
“The policy is and remains no photographing and recording is allowed in the courtroom,” she said.