The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries took the first step this week in restoring public access at Lake Martin.
The state agency filed a lawsuit Monday in the 16th Judicial District Court against a group of landowners who earlier this year blocked access to the lake's public boat launch. It's something activists and parish leaders have wanted for years — intervention from the agency that tasked with maintaining the public body of water — but the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been hesitant to take any action whatsoever while another lawsuit between parish government and a business owner at the lake worked its way through the court system.
Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court put an end to the earlier lawsuit when it declined to hear the case between the St. Martin Parish government and Bryan Champagne, who operates two businesses on the shore of the lake that violate parish zoning law. A district judge ruled in 2019 in favor of Champagne, and a state appeals court narrowly agreed with the lower court's ruling in an August opinion.
Although the 2019 lawsuit did not directly involve the state or other properties along Lake Martin, it indirectly complicated the relationship between private landowners, parish government and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, all of whom have expressed concern over liabilities and responsibilities at the body of water.
Now, the state's new lawsuit could provide clarity for stakeholders at Lake Martin.
The lawsuit specifically asks the court to declare that the state owns the public right-of-way at Lake Martin or has a servitude at the traditional public right-of-way for public access to the lake. It also asks the court to declare that the state owns the boat launch and associated structures and that they're for public use. Another ask is for an order that would prohibit the defendants from blocking public access to and use of the boat launch.
Many landowners put up barricades and ropes along the lake's shore to limit public access to Lake Martin as the first lawsuit played out, with some citing concern over personal liability after the district judge ruled in favor of Champagne's swamp tour businesses operating on in area long ago designated as a public right-of-way.
A group of individuals, most of whom acquired the boat launch property through inheritance, announced in February plans to close the boat launch, citing concerns about upkeep and liability. The public boat launch was constructed more than 50 years ago on their property with taxpayer funds through a mutual agreement that allowed the state and public access to the lake via the property.
On March 1, the landowners barricaded access to the boat launch.
A landowner at that time said the family would eventually make the necessary repairs to the boat launch, reopen it to the public and charge boaters to launch. The family has not announced a timeline for the project or actively worked on the launch in the eight months since the closure.
The state's lawsuit names 11 members of the Hebert and Garritt families as defendants.
Alternatively, or in addition to the other asks of the court, the lawsuit is seeking to acquire the boat launch property from the family members through expropriation.
Those who own adjacent land along Lake Martin have viewed the state's lawsuit favorably, overall, but they're also eying the possibility of the state purchasing the land. If that happens, some of the other landowners have expressed that they, too, want a cut of the deal.
This is a developing story that will be updated.