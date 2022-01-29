A lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Harris County, Texas, against Westlake Chemical on behalf of 22 workers who say they were injured in an explosion and fire at a Sulphur plant in September.
The next day an eerily similar explosion and fire injured six people at the company's plant in Westlake.
A company spokesman said chemical fumes in a storage tank at the plant on PPG Drive in Westlake ignited just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. A large plume of smoke was visible for miles.
Nearby schoolchildren were also forced to temporarily shelter in place from toxic gases.
The tank that exploded held ethylene dichloride, a chemical that can harm the human nervous system, liver and kidneys, and can cause breathing and heart problems, nausea, and vomiting if inhaled, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Less than five months ago, a similar explosion was reported at Westlake Chemical's Petro 2 ethylene plant in Sulphur around 11 p.m. Sept. 27. The company said six workers were taken to hospitals with injuries in that incident.
The law firm of Arnold & Itkin has filed a lawsuit against the company claiming the September explosion, which occurred while the plant was undergoing maintenance, was caused by the company’s negligence. The suit says the plaintiffs were injured physically and mentally, and they are seeking damages.
As a result of the overpressure from the Sept. 27 blast and ensuing fire, the plaintiffs suffered severe mental and physical injuries, according to the lawsuit.
The suit maintains the company failed to maintain a safe workplace, including:
- Failure to properly attend to poorly maintained equipment causing leaks
- of flammable gases when conducting maintenance;
- Failure to properly construct and design the pipeline(s) involved in the
- incident;
- Failure to adequately secure all flammable gases from the pipeline(s) involved in the incident;
Westlake Chemical stores enough chlorine, vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals that federal regulators require it to submit detailed risk management plan every five years. According to a recent Westlake Chemical plan obtained by The Times-Picayune through a public records request, an accident or natural disaster, including hurricane or flood, could could trigger chemical releases large enough to put more than 210,000 people at risk -- roughly the population of Calcasieu Parish. The company notes that residents living up to 25 miles from the facility could be at risk during a "worst-case scenario" incident.
Westlake is a Houston-based manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products.
Tristan Baurick and Mike Smith contributed to this report.