A tense afternoon in a district courtroom ahead of a murder trial ended with sheriff's deputies escorting groups to their cars to prevent further tragedy between two grieving families.
It was well after 6 p.m. Monday when 15th JDC Judge Royale Colbert asked the bailiffs to dismiss each side of the courtroom separately, beginning with the right side where the friends and family members of Shavis and Carlos Toby were seated and finishing with left side where friends, family and boxing enthusiasts sat in support of Brandon Broussard.
The murder trial for Shavis Toby and Carlos Toby, the brothers indicted in Broussard's October 2018 death, was scheduled to begin Monday but has been postponed to June 21. Colbert said the trial date would not be pushed back again.
"Come hell or high water, this case is going to trial on that date unless I'm dead," said the judge, who also noted that it's possible only one of the Toby brothers will go to trial on that date if the defense can successfully petition the court to have the murder cases heard separately.
Broussard's family, along with the state's assistant district attorneys, have pushed for a joint trial and a life sentence for each of the Toby brothers, who were arrested a month after the boxer was ambushed at his Grossie Lane home and shot to death in front of his child on Oct. 13, 2018. The state argues the murder was in retaliation for a fight between Carlos Toby and Broussard.
The brothers were indicted on second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of the 28-year-old boxer known as "King Tut." The brothers entered not guilty pleas through their lawyers in December 2018 and have been held in the Lafayette jail without bond since then, despite their attempts to have bond set for a chance to bail out of jail.
Shavis Toby, who appeared in court Monday via video from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, spoke passionately about his constitutional right to a speedy trial.
"I thought it was innocent until proven guilty?" Shavis Toby said. "That's not what's happening here. I'm sitting in jail. It's like I'm guilty until proven innocent."
While in jail, however, Shavis Toby has been accused of additional criminal activity, including introducing drugs into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces six felony counts of attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana in that case.
Colbert said the reason bond has been continually denied for the brothers in the murder case is because of a death threat made to one of Broussard's family members who continues to fear for his safety.
If the trial date gets pushed back again, Colbert said he would set bond for Shavis and Carlos Toby. The judge gave the state a week to determine which case it would take to trial on June 21 if the defense can convince the court to hear the cases separately.
Shavis Toby's attorney spoke so loudly into the courtroom microphone Monday during a motion to sever the cases that he was asked to step back so he could be heard properly.
"The fact of the matter is we're going to go to war," Kevin Boshea said. "We can't be tried together, judge. We just can't."
Carlos Toby, who appeared in person in the courtroom Monday wearing orange-and-white stripes and restraints, did not address the court except through his attorney, Todd Clemons.
Monday's motions hearing included statements from recordkeepers for Sprint and AT&T about cellphone data for the phone numbers associated with the Toby brothers and from a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office detective who input that data into a mapping program to determine approximate locations and movements for their cell phones over a period of time.
The hearing also included witness statements from Lashea Dugas, who was dating Broussard at the time of his death, and her sister, both of whom were present during a fight between Broussard and Carlos Toby at a club a few weeks before Broussard's murder. Lashea Dugas also has a 4-year-old child whose father is Carlos Toby. Diandra Fernandes, who is engaged to Carlos Toby, also took the stand.
Colbert, a former assistant district attorney who was elected as a judge in November, recently picked up the case from 15th JDC Judge Patrick Michot, who retired at the end of his term in 2020. ADA Alisa Gothreaux, who argued on behalf of the state on Monday, is also new to the case that's primarily been handled by ADA Roya Boustany.
Broussard's loved ones and boxing enthusiasts have appeared time and time again for pretrial court dates to remind the judges of the importance of the case. They say Broussard served as a mentor in the community and advocated against gun violence.
His parents, Barbara and Eugene Broussard, said after Monday's court proceedings they were disappointed that the trial date was pushed back again, feeling both exhausted and satisfied by the day's pretrial motions. They planned to spend next day at the graveside of their son, who would have celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday.
"We want to make sure that justice is being served," Barbara Broussard said. "We don't want this slipping through the cracks. I know for sure if something happened to any of us in our family, Brandon would have done the same for us. You have to fight for justice for your family, even if it means putting your life on the line. You have to fight for what is right."