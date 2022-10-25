A Lafayette Parish man who shot two men he believed had knowledge of his daughter being sex trafficked will serve roughly 12 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal in early October.
David Kissel, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery on Oct. 6 and was sentenced to 18 years in total, with six years suspended, and credit for time served. His prison term will be followed by five years of active supervised probation.
The first year of his probation will be served on house arrest, per court records.
He also must complete a life skills education class and undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations when he’s released from prison, then follow any care guidelines resulting from those evaluations.
Kissel was arrested after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a property in the 100 block of Parklane Road on April 13, 2021 around 1:45 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence, and Kissel inside a camper with a second injured victim. The man was rescued by SWAT team members, and Kissel eventually surrendered.
Prosecutor James Klock said there was evidence that impairment played a role and statements from the victims suggested Kissel was experiencing a mental break at the time of the shooting.
“In this incident, it seemed as if there was more at play than just the facts we read in the report,” he said.
Kissel’s sanity was evaluated by psychiatrist Dr. Luke Verret and psychologist Warren Lowe, who wrote that his actions “may have been driven by belief in a potential delusion” after Kissel shared about his history of prior psychiatric care and his belief that his daughter, who is in the care of family members in Florida following the death of her mother, was being trafficked for sex.
Kissel said months of observation led him to believe the victims had information about his daughter, and he acted out of frustration because they were not sharing what they knew, Lowe wrote.
Kissel originally faced two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.
Klock said the aggravated battery charges better fit the crime committed when considered with the larger circumstances, and the amended charges offered a range of sentencing options that allowed prosecutors to craft a plea deal that all parties agreed to.
Both victims were involved in the plea negotiations, he said.
“[Kissel] doesn’t have a significant criminal history. This is one of those circumstances where it’s questionable for somebody with no background like that to simply step into a shooting and a false imprisonment in the manner in which this was. It appeared from talking to the victims and in consultation with the defendant’s counsel, Chad Ikerd, that he was on a bit of a mental break at that point. Some of it was substance abuse related, but it was a strange confluence of circumstances that brought him to those actions,” Klock said.
The plea agreement also stipulated that once released from prison, Kissel could transfer his parole or probation to Florida if the state would agree to supervision.
That stipulation would allow Kissel to live near his daughter, who would be an adult, if both wanted to establish a relationship. Having a support system is important for successful reintegration into society, not just for material needs but for social and emotional support, Klock said.
The prosecutor said he’s hopeful the mental health and substance abuse support they worked to build into Kissel’s system will offer him the structure he needs to avoid trouble in the future.
“It’s an unfortunate circumstance, it really is. I’m hoping Mr. Kissel will take the time he has in [the system] to reflect and work through his issues…Hopefully he can put all this behind him,” Klock said.