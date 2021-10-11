The long-awaited murder trial for Tyler Nicholas Benoit began Monday with jury selection.

Benoit, 24, of Kaplan, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder in the 2017 death of Christon Chaisson. Benoit, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, is accused of shooting Chaisson to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2017, in downtown Lafayette.

Lafayette Police said in 2017 that Chaisson was passing by the Rosa Parks Center when he saw a woman being beaten by her boyfriend. Chaisson reportedly was shot to death when he attempted to intervene to protect the woman, police said, which earned Chaisson the nickname of the Good Samaritan.

Benoit was arrested in August 2017 in connection to Chaisson's death. A grand jury indicted him on one count of second-degree murder in October 2017.

Benoit was released from jail on a reduced bond of $125,000 under the conditions he would not leave his house between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., not consume drugs or alcohol, and not keep weapons in his home. He also was ordered to wear a bracelet that monitors alcohol intake as a condition of his release.

Chaisson, 31, of Broussard, left behind a wife, Kelly, and a young son. The boy celebrated his 7th birthday this year.

Kelly Chaisson, who moved to the Dallas area last year, has shown up at court appearances for four years in pursuit of justice. On Monday, she was among Chaisson's family members seated in the gallery of Judge Marilyn Castle's 15th Judicial District Courtroom.

Benoit's trial has been postponed numerous times. His most recent trial date in July was rescheduled to October at the request of his attorney, Thomas Alonzo, after a key witness for the defense was hospitalized. Another trial date in March 2020 was postponed after pandemic precautions closed courthouses across the state.

Assistant District Attorneys Alisa Gothreaux and Roya Boustany are expected to present the state's case against Benoit, who was seated in the courtroom gallery alongside his family Monday.

Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the jury must return a unanimous verdict in order to convict Benoit.