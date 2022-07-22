A lawyer for former Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent Pat Cooper says the Lafayette Parish School Board still owes Cooper more than $700,000 in compensation and interest, the result of a 2017 ruling in his favor.
Cooper successfully sued the school board after he was fired in 2014. An appeal was denied in 2017 by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.
A March 7 letter sent to the Lafayette Parish School Board by his attorney Thear J. Lemoine states that “Dr. Pat Cooper makes written demand upon the Lafayette Parish School Board for payment of all sums due under the Amended Judgement signed by Judge Castle on January 19, 2022.”
According to the letter, “there is a due the sum of $568,776.31, plus accrued judicial interest in the sum of $141,809.91. Interest will continue to accrue at $54.54 per diem.”
Cooper was hired in January 2012 by a split vote of the Lafayette Parish School Board. The board fired him in November 2014, alleging he violated state law and board policy in certain personnel and budget decisions, prompting Cooper’s lawsuit.
Cooper argued that Act 1, passed by the state Legislature in 2012, shifted power from school boards to superintendents and that his actions followed that law.
The years-long legal battle was decided in May 2017, when the Third Circuit Court of Appeal sided with the superintendent, ruling that the School Board “acted arbitrarily and capriciously,” and the Louisiana Supreme Court later refused to hear the board’s appeal.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Marilyn Castle on Jan. 22 amended the 2021 judgment to clarify the interest accrual rate.
It is not clear if Cooper’s request has been discussed by the school board since the March 7 letter. But two sources told The Acadiana Advocate the matter was noted in the latest school board audit.
Only two current board members, President Tommy Angelle and Tehmi Chaisson were board members when Cooper was fired.
“It has been an often difficult, eight-year process for Dr. Cooper to reach this point,” Lemoine said in an email response.
“We are hopeful the LPSB will soon approve payment to satisfy Judge Castle’s judgment that awarded Dr. Cooper his rightfully due salary and retirement benefits, which will allow him to turn the page on this chapter as he transitions into retirement,” Lemoine said.
School Board President Tommy Angelle and School Board Vice President Britt Latiolais did not answer a request for comment on the letter as of Friday afternoon.
School Board member Justin Centanni said he was unable to comment as of Friday. School Board member Kate Labue deferred questions to the LPSS counsel.