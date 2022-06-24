Dozens of people attended a rally in River Ranch on Friday afternoon to voice opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The demonstrators held signs and chanted phrases such as "Keep your rosary off my ovaries!" along Camellia Boulevard, where they received occasional honks from passing cars during rush hour.
"We are here to say that we are guaranteed body autonomy. We are fighting for it," said the rally's organizer, Amanda Anderson. "We want reproductive justice for all women in the United States, and we want body autonomy, just like everybody else in this country."
Among the crowd was a 71-year-old Presbyterian minister, dressed in robes, who marched in solidarity with the group in support of abortion rights.
"It's a matter of social justice," said the Rev. Constance McIntosh, a chaplain at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. "Jesus was about love and mercy and justice, not morality. Jesus would be saying, 'Why aren't you feeding these babies once they get out of the womb? Why aren't you showing their mamas how to do something so they can make money? Why isn't child care free because they're not living around their grandparents anymore?'"
Patty Meehan carried a sign that said "We will not go back!" as she marched along Camellia Boulevard Friday afternoon.
"There's a reason this decision was made 49 years ago," Meehan said. "My arm is tired of holding this sign for 49 years."
Meehan described the Supreme Court's decision as an attack on women's rights to make choices for themselves. She called upon the crowd to vote in November to ensure elected officials represent the views of the people they serve.
Her call to vote was met by cheers from attendees.
"It is our body, and it is our choice," said another demonstrator, Rebecca LeBlanc. "We live in socioeconomic times that are not favorable to the vulnerable, to the poverty-stricken, and nothing is being done about that."
Alice Ferguson said Friday's decision is a huge hit for women's rights and could result in further loss to human rights.
"I honestly believe that this is really, really how it starts," Ferguson said. "Who's going to be next? There is no telling what comes after this, and it scares me. Because I'm old enough to remember when there was no protection, and I'm old enough to remember when that protection first became available. So I think everybody — no matter what you feel about abortion or what your beliefs may be — we have to stand up in defense of human rights for everyone."